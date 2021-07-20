DWTS’ Chmerkovskiy Brothers Weigh In On Tom Bergeron Firing

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers and brothers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy recently weighed in on Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews being fired in the summer of 2020 ahead of season 29 and subsequently being replaced by new host Tyra Banks. Here is what the brothers had to say on the matter.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Said Tom Bergeron Was ‘A Staple of the Show’





In an interview with Pop Culture, the Chmerkovskiy brothers were asked to weigh in on Banks taking over for Andrews and Bergeron after the two former hosts were rather abruptly fired in 2020. Maks said that he definitely thinks Bergeron was a staple of the show.

“I’m going to say it,” said Maks. “Is Tom someone that I think was a staple of the show? Yes.”

But he added, “[The show] has to keep evolving and keep growing, so in that sense, I love Erin and Tom. We speak — Erin and I communicate still and she’s very happy, but this was a great moment for all of us, for the time that we were on. It was awesome. Already been a plethora of changes in personnel, there was a reaction and after that we kept it moving. It is what it is.”

He also joked that some people might say he, Maks, was an irreplaceable part of the show as well.

“Dare I say that I also was a staple of the show and, at some point, may or may not have been thought of as an irreplaceable element? Yeah,” said Maks cheekily. “I mean, I said it was my show … I actually said it. But here we are. The reality is, season 30 is coming up. I haven’t been on for a while and it didn’t get any worse in that department. So I think times keep moving and we keep moving with it.”

“As a fan of the show, as a fan of dance as a career, as a profession, we’re blessed and I’m a fan of the show being on TV and staying on and growing,” added Maks.

Val Thinks Tyra Is ‘A-Plus-Plus’ As a Person





When asked what he thinks about Banks as a host, Val Chmerkovskiy said that Banks is a lovely woman to work with.

“I mean, look, as a person, she is A-plus-plus. Behind the cameras, she treats everybody with love and respect,” said the dancer, who has confirmed he is returning for season 30.

But Val added that he thinks Banks didn’t get a fair shake, coming in on a season that was so unusual.

“I think also we’ve yet to know a lot of Tyra because this was also a Zoom-type of season. All the meetings were remote, it was really COVID protocol’d-out … I think Tyra did a great job, I’m excited to see the job that she does next season after having the opportunity to have a real season,” said Val.

He is not the first professional dancer to praise Banks. His wife and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson previously told Hollywood Life that Banks was “such a gem.”

“She is so grateful to be there and you feel it from her energy every time she’s there and interacting with you,” said Johnson.

Professional dancers Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke, and Britt Stewart have also praised Banks as the new host.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

