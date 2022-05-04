DWTS Runner-Up Honored by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and Spice Girls member Melanie “Mel B.” Brown earned a prestigious honor on Wednesday, May 4 at Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth is responsible for selecting the honorees, but since she has started doing fewer events as she gets older, her grandson Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, bestowed the MBE on the singer for her work advocating for victims of domestic violence.

Mel. B. Has Been a Vocal Advocate Fighting For Victims of Domestic Violence

Celebrating the achievements and inspiring work of people from across the UK going above and beyond in their field. From Roy Hodgson to Mel B, Paralympic heroes Chris and Thomas, and so many more, congratulations to you all. pic.twitter.com/YXq5HC9IQF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2022

The event honoring Brown was the first major ceremony held at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic, according to the Daily Mail. Brown wore a red dress designed by fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and was accompanied by her mother, Andrea, for the ceremony.

In an interview with The Sun after she learned she would be receiving the honor, Brown told a funny story about how her mother thought she was in trouble at first.

“My mum called me to say a registered letter from Her Majesty’s Service had arrived. She said, ‘Have you done something wrong, you’ve got an official letter from the Government’,” said Brown, adding, “I had no idea what it was. I opened it and read it but I just couldn’t take it in. My mum was standing there saying, ‘Is everything all right?’ but I couldn’t speak for ages, then I just burst into tears. I felt so shocked and emotional.”

The Spice Girl, who earned 2nd place on “Dancing With the Stars” in season five with pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, has been a vocal advocate for victims of domestic violence after she herself was involved in what she says what a physically and verbally abusive marriage to film producer Stephen Belafonte, which she covered up for years.

“It was my duty to lie because in my mind there was no way out,” the singer told The Guardian in a May 2021 interview. “You’re living in a nightmare, and then tell the outside world that everything is fine because you’re so embarrassed, and riddled with guilt, and worried that nobody’s going to believe you. … I felt so much self-hate. I’d lied to so many people. Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get away with all that for 10 years.”

Since divorcing Belafonte, Brown has been working with Women’s Aid, “a grassroots federation working together to provide life-saving services in England and build a future where domestic abuse is not tolerated,” according to its website.

In a May 2021 interview, Mel told The Sun that she wants to work for Women’s Aid for the rest of her life, saying, “I want to be a Women’s Aid patron until the day I die. I’ll always be there flying the flag. It’s not just about my experience, it’s about listening to all the other women’s voices.”

Mel B. is Now a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

The MBE is an order of chivalry that honors people who have made significant contributions in various areas. According to the British Monarchy’s website, the Order of the British Empire “recognizes distinguished service to the arts and sciences, public services outside the Civil Service and work with charitable and welfare organizations of all kinds.”

The classes are Knight/Dame Grand Cross (GBE), Knight/Dame Commander (KBE/DBE), Commander (CBE), Officer (OBE), and Member (MBE). Only the top two classes are referred to as “Sir” or “Dame,” so unfortunately we cannot call Brown “Dame Scary Spice,” but it is still a high honor nonetheless.

Brown can next be seen starring in season four of the Netflix reality show “The Circle” as a catfish alongside Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton. In the teaser video posted to Instagram, Brown exclaimed, “”We’re gonna be seen in a different light, I think … we’re gonna have fun!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

