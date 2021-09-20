Is Melora Hardin Married or Single?

Melora Hardin is competing on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. What else is going on in the actress’ life? What has she been up to? How is her family life? Is she still married to Gildart Jackson?

Hardin is most known for her role as Jan on the long-running hit show “The Office.” And, according to The Independent, Hardin just finished the fifth season of the show “The Bold Type” over the summer of 2021.

As for Hardin’s love life, she is still married to husband Jackson and she’s also a working mother.

Melora Hardin’s Husband Is a Famous Actor

Hardin isn’t the only actor in the family, as her husband is also an actor and a writer. He is famous for his role as Gideon on the show “Charmed”. Currently, Hardin’s husband is filming a movie titled “Merrily.”

E Celebrity Mirror reported that the couple were married in 1997.

Hardin has two daughters with husband Jackson – Rory and Piper, as reported by Closer Weekly. Amo Mama stated that Hardin and her husband once worked together on a 2009 project called “You,” on which their daughters appeared as well.

Jackson told The Huffington Post about the experience filming with his family and said, “My wife Melora Hardin and I made ‘You’ with our family. Rory and Piper, our children, are both in it. My parents-in-law (both professional actors), our nanny, our friends … Those friends who don’t act helped by giving us locations, pulling cable on set and, most importantly, bringing their signature dishes at lunch and dinner to feed the ravenous cast and 20crew. The making of this movie was a family adventure. And we quickly found that this was the way we needed to look at it — and the way we needed to sell it to our family!”

He continued, “Our kids will always have ‘You’ — our movie — to watch, to show their friends as they grow up, to remember what it was like when our family set sail on the high seas.”

According to Married Celeb, Hardin and Jackson first met at a wrap party.

When it comes to the couple’s finances, Celebrity Net Worth reported that Hardin has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Hardin Isn’t the First Star From “The Office” to Appear on DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” has been home to many celebrities, so it may be no surprise that Hardin is not the first actor from “The Office” to compete on the show. Previously, in 2019, actress Kate Flannery was a contestant and she was partnered with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov. According to Heavy, Hardin is paired with pro Artem Chigvintsev for season 30 of DWTS.

People reported that Flannery was voted off DWTS on November 4, 2019.

Ahead of the season 30 premiere of DWTS, Hardin spoke with On the Red Carpet about joining the reality competition show. Hardin said, “I am genuine. I’m not particularly good at spinning a whole wonderful, glossy, sparkly story around myself. I’m just going to be me. I hope that’s enough. I hope people can feel my genuine intention to bring joy and light into the world through everything I do.”