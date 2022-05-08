Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Says She Would Say Yes to Joining DWTS

Over the years, “Dancing With the Stars” has been a natural progression for many members of Bachelor Nation.

For a while, it seemed as though the lead of the show would automatically ink a deal to appear on the dancing competition show after wrapping his or her season. Stars have included Trista Sutter, Sean Lowe, Nick Viall, and Matt James.

In recent seasons, “Bachelorette” stars actually dominated the ballroom competition, with Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe winning back-to-back seasons. With the new season of DWTS likely starting up sometime in the fall, it’s likely that someone else from Bachelor Nation will be a part of the cast, and there are plenty of people to choose from.

“Bachelorette” stars Michelle Young or Katie Thurston could be offered the gig, as could “Bachelor” Clayton Echard. And while it’s unclear which direction producers will go in, there is one person who is ready to put on her dancing shoes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Young Said She Would Say Yes to Joining DWTS if She Was Offered a Spot

On the May 3, 2022, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, co-host Becca Kufrin asked Young if she would consider joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.” Young said that she absolutely would do the show.

Kufrin brought up Young’s TikTok videos and how she always seems to be dancing and having fun in her videos, and used it as a segue to bring up DWTS.

“I want to ask you this… would you say yes to going on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?” Kufrin asked.

“Yeah, I feel like I would… I’ve spoken to a few leads who have done it and I’ve heard it’s a lot of work, it’s really strenuous, you know, it’s a lot of pressure. But I feel like sometimes I thrive in those situations because it reminds me of like my college washed up athlete days,” Young responded with a laugh.

“I would do it. I think it would just be so much fun and, I mean, there’s a huge different between TikTok dancing and ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ but yeah. I would,” she added. Young is a bit worried about being really tall — she’s 5’9″ — but Kufrin reassured her that she would be paired with someone who complimented her height.

Kufrin Thinks Young Would Be Great on the Show

Kufrin wants Young to join the cast and is hoping that she is offered a spot in 2022.

“You would be so good,” Kufrin said. “And the ‘Bachelorettes,’ the leads that go on, always have a pretty good track record, and I feel like you would crush it,” Kufrin told Young.

“You have that competitive athlete mentality that you would be so good to watch. You’re like this goddess and I’d just love to see you in the different costumes that they would put you in,” Kufrin continued, adding that she would absolutely be voting for her.

“We’ll see what happens. Who knows?” Young said.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the possibility of Young joining the cast, and many seem on board with it.

“She is such a sweet positive person, I think the DWTS audience would love her,” one person commented on thread.

“I think, she can be really good on DWTS. Also, with moving to a new platform, DWTS might be interested to have Bachelor Nation among the viewers,” someone else suggested.

“I would love to see her on the season. She’s not only gorgeous and lovely and seems like she can dance based on her TikTok’s but I also like that she’s still working as a teacher and seems like a real person and not just an influencer,” a third person wrote.

READ NEXT: DWTS Finalist Confirms She’s ‘in Love’