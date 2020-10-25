Nelly Explains Why He Would Never Compete on This Reality Show

This season of Dancing With the Stars welcomed celebrities from all walks of life including award-winning R&B artist Nelly. Though he enjoys being on DWTS, Nelly recently opened up about which reality show he would never go on.

Nelly has become one of the fan-favorite dancers on Dancing With the Stars, but the singer revealed to Billboard that he would never consider going on The Masked Singer, a singing reality show where contestants hide their identities until they’re voted off.

One of the reasons he decided to compete on DWTS when asked was because it was a new challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t doing anything and wanted to do something new.

“I had been asked to go on different reality shows dealing with different things, and it’s like, ‘nah, nah’,” he told the outlet.

Nelly Says He Would Never Compete on ‘The Masked Singer’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGxxMLYF-_3/

Nelly explained to Billboard that he wouldn’t go on singing reality shows for a couple of reasons, though he has been asked to go on them before.

“I don’t want to sing, I do that for a living,” he said. “I’d totally be upset if I lost to a Housewife rapping or singing. Even though I love those shows — I love The Masked Singer, I love to watch it — but I don’t think it’s for me because I think I would be upset if I lost to somebody who’s not a professional musician, so to speak.”

He said he couldn’t really dance before going on DWTS, so it has been interesting to perform.

Nelly Has Lost Weight By Competing on ‘DWTS’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnnLHIFDGL/

In an interview with Us Weekly, Nelly revealed just how much weight he’s lost since he’s begun to compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

“I’ve probably lost a good maybe 10, 11 pounds,” Nelly told the outlet after Monday’s episode. “It was a little different when I was in St. Louis because the gyms are open in St. Louis, so I get a chance to go to the gym. I don’t really get a chance to go to the gym here [in Los Angeles], so I’m doing a lot of home sit-ups and push-ups, things like that.”

He said that he’s getting a lot of cardio in on the dance floor, too.

“You’re twisting and you’re turning and you’re hurting in new places that you never thought but it’s cool,” he said. “It’s a lot of cardio!”

Nelly and partner Daniella recently danced to a Tim McGraw song, and Nelly told Billboard that he loves and respects country music. He’s actually a pretty big fan of the genre.

“I love country music, I respect country music, I respect the culture that is country music, I respect the artists that are country music,” he said, but later added that he would never try to do a country album.

“At the end fo the day, hip-hop runs the world,” he said. “We are everywhere and we influence everything.”

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on Monday nights on ABC.

READ NEXT: Chrishell Stause’s Ex-Husband Opens Up About Divorce