Nev Schulman on DWTS: His Dancing with the Stars Scores So Far

Last week, Catfish star Nev Schulman and partner, Jenna Johnson, performed the Foxtrot on Dancing With the Stars and danced their way to a perfect 30 out of 30 points.

This score is a testament to just how much Schulman has improved over the course of the season. During the Season 29 premiere, he received a 20 out of 30 points for his Foxtrot dance to “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Nev’s performance scores over the season go as follows:

Week 1: 20/30

Week 2: 21/30

Week 3: 24/30

Week 4: 24/30

Week 5: 26/30

Week 6: 26/30

Week 7: 30/30

Week 8: 27/30

Week 9: 27/30

Week 10: 30/30… 30/30

So far, Schulman and Johnson average the highest score with a 25.9/30, followed closely by Kaitlyn and Artem with 25.7/30.

Here’s what you need to know:

Will Nev Win?

The final four teams this season are Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

A recent post by TV Insider puts Nev and Jenna at the top of the board and names them the couple most likely to go home with the Mirrorball. As the outlet noted, “Nev has yet to be in the bottom two, which clearly proves he has the fan support, and viewers also really love Jenna. Our prediction is that Nev and Jenna will be the ones holding up the trophy. But don’t hold us to it.”

Three weeks ago, Schulman danced through an injury that wasn’t apparent to audiences at home. After performing, the producer revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he had fallen and hit his head during rehearsals that week.

“I was nervous [Monday] man… I fell so hard, like, right at the end. Like flat out, the medic came out, and they didn’t know if I was going to dance. We didn’t make a big thing out of it because I was okay, but I was not good.”

When Johnson was asked about the accident, she said, “Oh, I thought there was a broken body part for sure… We kind of had a rocky start Monday morning and afternoon during dress rehearsal, but Nev is a game-time player. So when I tell you that he was just emoting this Black Swan energy while we were dancing, it was crazy, it was epic.”

The performance was enough to earn the pair a 30 out of 30 for the routine. Carter Matt recently said that of all the performers, Schulman is “probably the best out of anyone” in terms of overall performance quality.

The outlet noted, however, that this doesn’t necessarily mean he has the biggest fanbase. “It wouldn’t shock us if he won, or if he was in third,” they wrote.

Only a couple of dances separate us from finding out the winner on this season of the DWTS, so it’s only a matter of time until someone is holding the Mirrorball trophy and crowned the winner.

The season finale of Dancing With the Stars will air Monday, November 23, at 8/7 c on ABC.

