Peta Murgatroyd’s Former Dance Partner Accused of ‘Invading…Privacy’ of Another Reality Star

Peta Murgartoyd’s former “Dancing With the Stars” partner is making headlines this week after another reality star spoke out about him.

Nick Viall, who starred on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor,” has gotten on the bad side of former “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston. During an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe — who won “Dancing With the Stars” and also dated Viall — Thurston revealed that she and Viall are on the outs.

The reason? She says that he “invaded her privacy.” Thurston explained her reasoning to Bristowe on the August 23, 2022, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Explained Her Feelings Toward Viall on TikTok

Thurston revealed the tea about blocking Viall in a TikTok Q&A that she posted in July 2022. She said that she’d been hearing things from fans about Viall talking badly about her and when she confronted him, she said he got sort of passive aggressive. The details came when someone asked Thurston if Viall didn’t like her.

“Nick Viall is blocked from my phone. There’s some tea for you. I get DMs sometimes that are like, ‘Oh, my God, Nick won’t stop talking s*** about you,'” she explained, according to Life & Style.

“I messaged him one time and I was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, people are finding the things you’re saying [about me] kind of odd.’ And in short, he basically [turned it around on me]. He was like, ‘How great that you have fans that care about you! Don’t take it personally!’ I don’t know, Nick is just — I don’t know what to say about him, to be honest,” she added, concluding, “whatever. You do you, Nick. I’ll see you at the top.”

Thurston Blocked Viall on Her Phone

Thurston discussed her decision to block Viall on “Off the Vine.” She said that she was essentially not cool with him — and his girlfriend — sharing some of her text messages publicly.

“[His girlfriend] decides — and Nick doesn’t stop her — to read a text that I had sent Nick, which was about my feelings [for] Greg back during, like, when my season was airing. And he reads it or allows her to read it on a podcast — a private text sent to Nick as if someway to like, I don’t know, destroy me? Who knows? Because I stand by everything I said, like [she] read it and I was like, ‘I’ve been saying that. So like, I don’t know what kind of, like, aha moment that you thought that was or whatever,” Thurston explained.

“The reason he is blocked is for invading my privacy and sharing my texts a year ago. And then here he is doing it on a huge platform,” she said.

Meanwhile, Viall is still friendly with his DWTS partner and he had Murgatroyd on his “Viall Files” podcast in June 2022. The two did discuss the new double season of “The Bachelorette,” but Thurston’s name didn’t come up.

It’s possible that Thurston could be part of the new season of DWTS since she was a recent “Bachelorette,” but Michelle Young could be another contender. The cast announcement will be made on September 8 on “Good Morning America.”

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Tells Fans to ‘Unfollow’ Her After They Complain About Her Content