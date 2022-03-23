DWTS’ Olivia Jade Opens Up About Bullying

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Olivia Jade has opened up about being bullied online, admitting she’s “pretty sensitive” to it in an interview with The House magazine.

Here is what she had to say about how she tries to protect herself and also how grateful she is to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Olivia Jade Tries to Ignore the Haters But It’s Hard

As part of her cover and photo spread for The House magazine’s Arts & Entertainment issue, the social media influencer spoke candidly about being bullied online, something she has experienced since news broke that her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, fraudulently got Olivia admitted to the University of Southern California under the guise that she would be joining the school’s rowing team. They later pled guilty in a plea bargain and each served a short prison sentence (via CNN).

“I’d be a complete liar if I said negativity and comments don’t hurt my feelings. I am a pretty sensitive human,” Olivia told the magazine, adding, “I hope that one day our society starts to judge people based on personal experiences instead of this band wagon bullying effect.”

She also said that she has to remind herself to take social media “with a grain of salt” because we as a society “were never meant to see the amount of people we see on social media.

“The amount of people we can reach on social media is unfathomable … you have to remember that this isn’t how we are built to digest information in a healthy way so you have to take it all with a grain of salt,” said Olivia.

She also offered some advice to people out there experiencing bullying: ““I encourage you to remind yourself that 9/10 times is an extremely insecure and sad person sitting behind the screen. Bullying is the most cowardly form of human interaction, ever.”

Olivia Said She Is So Grateful To ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Because It ‘Healed A Lot of Pain’ For Her

Olivia was cast on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” much to the dismay of some fans because they thought it was unfair to give such an elevated platform to someone involved in being admitted to college under false pretenses.

But Olivia said that being on the show, where she came in eighth place with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, was “an honor” for her and that it helped her heal a lot of the pain she was dealing with.

“I felt a lot of gratitude that such a big show wanted to give me this opportunity … I loved ‘Dancing With The Stars’ growing up and it was truly an honor to be a part of something that completely changed my life in a few short months. It gave me a confidence and pride that I hadn’t felt in a very long time. I think it healed a lot of pain I was going through at the time and I am so glad I said yes,” said the influencer.

In a YouTube video ahead of the premiere episode, Olivia expressed a similar sentiment before she had even appeared on the show, telling her fans, “I’m so grateful and I’m really nervous and excited … I think I’m mostly just extremely grateful for this opportunity and, I don’t know, I don’t dance, but I’m excited to learn and to try and it’s been a really crazy and busy and f***ing like just intense process so far, but every second is worth it, obviously.”

Olivia also told The House that people “paint a picture” based on what they see online, so it was nice to for her to go on the show and get to reveal a different side of herself. And she hopes that her podcast, “Conversations with Olivia Jade,” which she launched right after her time on “Dancing With the Stars” came to an end, will help people “take some of the tools” that Olivia is learning to use and “apply them to their own lives.”

During the season, Olivia and Val notably had to issue a denial that they were having an affair after a woman made a TikTok (which has since been deleted) claiming the two of them were hooking up. Olivia and Val responded in a video where they flatly denied anything was going on.

Olivia said in the video:

I’m just gonna be super blunt and straight up and say Val and I are not hooking up. We have never hooked up, this is a complete rumor. We’re genuinely really good friends and I adore his wife [fellow pro Jenna Johnson]. It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends and I don’t know why everything always has to be something, but I’ve obviously already seen a ton of negative comments and yeah, I mean, I get it if it was true, but it’s not, so let’s end this here and let’s f****ing dance and have fun on this show and not create lies, especially when you almost have 400k followers. It’s not cool.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

