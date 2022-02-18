Winter Olympians Fans Want to See On DWTS

Olympians have a long and successful history on “Dancing With the Stars,” so naturally, fans have some of the current 2022 Winter Olympics athletes in mind for the show. Here are fans’ top picks, based on some Reddit threads and Facebook fan groups — do you think they would do “Dancing With the Stars”?

Note: All Olympics data is per the official Olympics site.

Figure Skater Jason Brown





Play



Jason Brown's Riverdance Short Program at Sochi 2014 | Music Monday This week on Music Monday we feature the Short Program to Bill Whelan's "Reel Around The Sun" by Jason Brown from the USA at the Olympic Games 2014 in Sochi! Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!… 2019-12-09T12:00:09Z

Jason Brown got his own Reddit thread about “Dancing With the Stars” after his brother was caught on TV holding a sign that read, “Put Jason on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ #DWTS31.”

“Can we make this happen,” wrote one Reddit user. “We all need more of Jason in our lives.”

Indeed, Brown was a fan-favorite at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He did not earn an individual medal there, nor at the 2014 Olympic Games where he also competed for Team USA, but he did earn a bronze medal in the team event in Sochi.

His 2014 U.S. Championships free skate in the style of “Riverdance” made him an instant internet sensation.

Figure Skater Nathan Chen





Play



Is there anything Nathan Chen can't do? Enjoy watching this exclusive interview with US-American Figure Skater Nathan Chen and find out if he can cook, dance ballet and play an instrument! Subscribe to the Olympics here & hit the bell! 🔔 oly.ch/Subscribe Visit the official Olympics website for everything you need to know about the Games: oly.ch/Olympics 2021-03-27T12:00:14Z

The most often mentioned name for “Dancing With the Stars” during the 2022 Winter Olympics is figure skater Nathan Chen, who won the men’s gold medal in a triumphant return to the Olympics after a disappointing 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics where he failed to medal.

Of course, many fans think Chen will simply return to his regular life attending Yale University, but “Dancing With the Stars” viewers can dream!

Ice Dancers Madison Chock & Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell & Zach Donohue





Play



The road to #Beijing2022 begins for these figure skaters! ⛸️ | On Edge Ep. 1 🔔 Subscribe to @Olympics Figure Skating for more figure skating videos! ▶️ Watch more episodes of On Edge: oly.ch/OnEdge_EN Meet the six teams training together at the Ice Academy of Montreal in Canada for the Olympic Games Beijing 2022. Gabriella and Guillaume reflect on their PyeongChang experience. Madison and Zach have some on-ice tension and… 2021-11-23T12:00:11Z

Chock and Bates are ice dancers who finally won an Olympic medal at the Beijing games, earning a silver in the team event.

Hubbell and Donohue are also a pair of ice dancers who won their first Olympic medals in 2022, earning the silver in the team event and a bronze medal in the ice dancing competition.

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis





Play



Lindsey Jacobellis Embraces Fear | Road to PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis has learned to embrace her fears and critics as she embarks on her journey to PyeongChang 2018! Subscribe to the Olympics & hit the bell! 🔔 oly.ch/Subscribe 2017-03-12T17:00:02Z

Jacobellis is the most decorated female snowboard cross athlete of all time, but her story is one of ups and downs. She won the silver medal in snowboard cross at her Olympics debut in 2006 but then failed to medal in the next three Olympics. In 2022, at her fifth Olympics, she took gold in the individual women’s snowboard cross event and the mixed snowboard team cross event.

She is also no stranger to TV, as she competed on a charity season of MTV’s “The Challenge,” which was subtitled “Champs vs. Pros.” She finished in second place on that series.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim





Play



17 Years Old!! Chloe Kim makes Olympic History! 🏂 At age 17, Chloe Kim became the youngest woman ever to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe at PyeongChang 2018. _____________________________________________________ 👉 News from the Olympic world: oly.ch/Home 🔔 Subscribe & hit the bell: oly.ch/Subscribe 📺 Exclusive documentaries: oly.ch/Channel 2022-01-16T17:00:33Z

This pintsized snowboarder has taken home some big medals. Kim won gold in the halfpipe at both the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics and in between, appeared on the fourth season of “The Masked Singer” as the Jellyfish. She made it to the semifinals.

Figure Skater Alysa Liu





Play



Alysa Liu On How Her Skating Has Evolved Since Making A Big Splash At Age 13 Alysa Liu became the youngest U.S. figure skating champion at age 13. In the three years since, Alysa told NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren that she’s grown and changed a lot, and has a better understanding of why she loves to skate. Alysa and her dad sat down for an interview ahead of the Beijing Winter… 2022-02-17T18:00:04Z

This 16-year-old figure skater has been setting records in her sport for years. She is the youngest woman ever to win the U.S. national title. She is also the first American female figure skater to land a quad jump in a competition.

Snowboarder Mark McMorris





Play



17-year-old Su, Mark McMorris top slopestyle qualifying | Winter Olympics 2022 | NBC Sports Su Yiming, 17, of China, two-time reigning Olympic bronze medalist Mark McMorris of Canada and December's Laax Open winner Sean FitzSimons of the U.S. took the top three spots in men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying. #NBCOlympics #WinterOlympics2022 #Snowboarding » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch live Olympic coverage on NBCOlympics.com: nbcolympics.com/schedule Visit NBCOlympics.com: nbcolympics.com Watch… 2022-02-06T10:44:11Z

The Canadian “Dancing With the Stars” fans are calling for Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris to join the dancing competition show. McMorris earned a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the slopestyle event, which was his third bronze medal in that event at the Olympics.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin





Play



Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out for third time in Beijing | Winter Olympics 2022 | NBC Sports After a DNF earlier in Beijing, Mikaela Shiffrin stumbled again in her signature event, falling during her slalom run to fall out of contention in the women's combined. #NBCOlympics #WinterOlympics2022 #MikaelaShiffrin » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch live Olympic coverage on NBCOlympics.com: nbcolympics.com/schedule Visit NBCOlympics.com: nbcolympics.com Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:… 2022-02-17T06:45:06Z

After earning gold medals at both the 2014 (slalom) and 2018 (giant slalom) Olympics, plus a silver in the combined event in 2018, Shiffrin looked poised to have a successful 2022 Beijing Olympics, favored to win gold in several events. But she crashed out of several events and failed to medal in others. “Dancing With the Stars” fans think she would make a great story on the show.

Shaun White (and Nina Dobrev)





Play



Shaun White rides off into the sunset after final halfpipe run | Winter Olympics 2022 | NBC Sports An emotional Shaun White calls is a career after a final run in the snowboard halfpipe event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Head to Genting Snow Park for a behind-the-scenes look at White's swan song and the end of an era. #NBCOlympics #WinterOlympics2022 #ShaunWhite » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch live Olympic coverage… 2022-02-11T20:40:29Z

Snowboarder Shaun White is one of the most decorated Winter Olympic and Winter X Games athletes in history. He failed to medal in 2022, finishing in fourth place in the halfpipe, but he has been a very popular winter sports athlete and would probably be very popular on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Some fans think he should go on the show alongside his famous girlfriend, actress Nina Dobrev. It’s not that farfetched — Dobrev’s best friend and business partner is none other than former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and judge Julianne Hough.

Of Course, Some Fans Say Stop With the Olympians





Play



Video Video related to winter olympians fans want to see on dwts 2022-02-17T21:56:22-05:00

Olympians have historically done very well on “Dancing With the Stars,” including Mirrorball Trophy wins for figure skater Adam Rippon, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, ice dancer Meryl Davis, gymnast Shawn Johnson, figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno.

But some fans think they are too close to professional dancers for it to be a fair casting move.

Several fans on Facebook say “no professionals” in response to having gymnasts or figure skaters included on “Dancing With the Stars.”

One fan wrote, “Can’t you find people that aren’t athletic to be on DWTS??? How about actors that aren’t old,” and another wrote, “Stop with wanting professional athletes and dancers etc, more [people] with little or no dance experience like Bobby Bones. Loved him.”

Another fan wrote, “Love Nathan Chen and all the skaters they have had on the show, but not sure it’s not stacking the deck a bit.”

What do you think, “Dancing With the Stars” fans? Would you like to see Jason Brown, Nathan Chen or any of the other 2022 Winter Olympics athletes on the show?

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Concerned About Witney Carson’s Parenting