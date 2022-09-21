DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd & Jason Lewis Weigh in on ‘Unfair’ Night 1 Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her partner Jason Lewis were the first pair eliminated from season 31, something that hasn’t happened to her since season 13. In an Instagram story, the pro dancer shared with her fans how she is feeling and how proud she is of her partner, and she and her partner also weighed in on whether sending a couple home on night one was unfair.

Murgatroyd is ‘Super Bummed’ About Going Home, But She’ll Be Back

On her Instagram stories, Murgatroyd admitted that she is “super bummed” about being out first, which isn’t something she is accostomed to. But she reassured fans she’ll be back this season.

“I am bummed. I am super bummed, but I will be back. I definitely am going to be dancing throughout the season,” said Murgatroyd. “Pro dancers, you know, we don’t have commercials any more, so we have to fill up a lot more time. You see how the troupe were in and out constantly doing things, so yes, I will be back.”

She went on to say that the silver lining in getting eliminated early is that she gets to be more of a mom to her son, Shai, because the lion’s share of that job has fallen to her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy in the past few weeks.

“Now the silver lining is I get to be mom again. Maks has been doing the Mr. Mom-ing constantly and he’s been loving it, but I’m glad I get to step back into that role a little more heavily now,” said the dancer, adding, “I love you all, thank youy for being loyal fans from dan one. I love youg uys, thank you for your support and hopefully I’ll be back next season and it will be a longer season for me.”

Murgatroyd & Lewis Don’t Think It Was Unfair To Send Someone Home on Night 1

When Us Weekly asked the couple in their post-show interview if they thought it was unfair that someone had to go home on night one, they both said no and were just grateful to have been given the opportunity.

“They haven’t done a first week elimination for so long, but you know, we have a lot of couples this season, so I think they kind of had to start chipping away,” said Murgatroyd, with Lewis adding, “I don’t think it’s unfair, everybody had the same options.”

Lewis also said of his time on the show, “It’s been wonderful, man. It’s been challenging, it’s been a little scary, but also this is an incredible group of people. I’ve been very grateful to be a part of this.”

Fans, however, are definitely in the “it was unfair” camp. Twitter is full of viewers commenting that they didn’t think someone should go home on premiere night.

“It feels so unfair that there’s an elimination on week 1 #dwts,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “I can’t be the only wondering why people still getting eliminated the first night. Like that is not fair 🤦🏾‍♀️. Like aleast one more week.”

“It’s not fair with Peta 💔 #DWTS,” wrote a third fan.

In her Instagram stories, the dancer also said that she definitely looks at the elimination as “everything happens for a reason” and she’s “so grateful” to have had the opportunity.

“I am so grateful to have had the chance to come back on the show. I needed it mentally, physically, after everything that my body had been through with IVF recently. I was so ecstatic when I got the call, I’m like, ‘Yes, yes, 100 percent, I’m in! Let’s do this!'” revealed Murgatroyd.

“Although we got out first, it was super short — I haven’t been out first since my very first season, so yeah, it feels strange, it feels weird,” she continued. “I made a ton of friends in the last two and a half weeks, you know. I got close with a few people and I”m going to miss them very, very much. Obviously Jason, I have loved spending three hours a day with him every single day.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

