DWTS Pro Peta Murgatroyd Posts Surprising Video as She Tries For Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd is taking fans on her invitro-fertilization journey in a surprising way.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer recently revealed that she has suffered three miscarriages within the past two years, including one when her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, was working in Ukraine, but she is moving forward with plans for another pregnancy.

In a June 2022 interview with People magazine, Murgatroyd, 35, opened up about the dark times, as well as her renewed hope to get pregnant after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“I do have hormonal imbalances that are causing the eggs to maybe not mature enough before they’re released,” she explained, before revealing her decision to try getting pregnant via IVF.

Peta Murgatroyd Shared a Video of a Her First Round of IVF

On June 22, 2022, Murgatroyd shared an unexpected video on her Instagram page. In the lengthy clip, the DWTS pro wore a casual, cropped gray sweatshirt as she addressed her followers from her bathroom and got candid about her pregnancy plan.

“So, this is it, I’m in my bathroom the first night that I’m gonna be doing my IVF treatment,” she told fans. “I’m excited. I have two injections to do. I’m gonna kept it real with you guys.”

Murgatroyd noted that she is comfortable with needles because she does peptide treatments, but she admitted the two needles she had to use for IVF were a lot longer than she is used to. The pro dancer then inserted the first needle in her stomach before mixing up medication for a second needle. “Finito,” she said after she was done injecting her stomach.

Murgatroyd also revealed that the IVF treatments could cause her to gain weight.

“I was also told that I will put on a little weight with this,” she said in the video. “What are you gonna do?… You want a baby, then, it’s what I’m doing. Actually, luckily, my husband likes a little extra, like, cushion for the pushin’, you know what I’m saying, and so it’s fine.”

After finishing with the needles, Murgatroyd reiterated to her fans that she realizes there are “no promises” that IVF will work for her.

“I know that this is a risk, a gamble, we don’t know what’s gonna happen,” she said. “But I think this is the most excited I’ve been in a very long time. I just pray that these medications don’t make me crazy… How bad is this gonna get? Am I gonna turn into a crazy b**** [as my estrogen levels begin to rise?]”

Murgatroyd captioned the video to reveal that she wanted to be as open as possible with her fans after keeping her previous miscarriages a secret for so long.

“Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no. 2 is actually kinda special and incredible,” she captioned the video. “I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible.”

Peta Murgatroyd Wants to Tell Her Son That He Will Be a Big Brother

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first son, Shai Aleksandr, in January 2017, per E! News, and was always open about her plans for a second child. In October 2020, she told Us Weekly she was ready to get pregnant after being eliminated on the 29th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Yes to baby No. 2,” the dancer said at the time. “For sure. I’m ready!”

She added that she hoped a new baby would come “very, very soon” because she didn’t want a big gap in her children’s ages. “[Shai’s] getting older, and I want him to grow up within his childhood with other siblings,” she said.

Murgatroyd told People that she didn’t know what to tell her son after her pregnancy losses.

“Each time I’ve said, ‘Oh, Mommy has a baby in her belly,'” she revealed. “And of course when [the pregnancy] goes, I kind of just stop saying it and he stops asking. I never told him I lost them or how. I just stopped saying it. And then for a while he stopped asking about it.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro added that another hard part is that Shai “sees other kids with siblings.”

She added that if the IVF treatments work she could be pregnant within two months. “I don’t have any other words but hope and positivity and just crossing my fingers that this is going to work,” Murgatroyd said.

