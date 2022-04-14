Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Dancer Teases Big Project

Peta Murgatroyd, a former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, is teasing a new project after winning an award for a new beauty product.

Murgatroyd took to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know that she’s working on a new project.

“First time back in the gym since January,” she wrote. “My mind and body have wreaked havoc on each other and I needed to get my a** moving. If I sit still for too long I lose motivation, I lose my confidence, I lose myself.”

She added, “I have a big project coming up so I need to feel my best… And there’s no better way than getting up and knowing you’ve worked and earnt it!”

It’s not immediately clear what the project is, but it’s possible that it’s something fitness-related, as Murgatroyd posted the update from the gym.

Murgatroyd Has Been Growing Her Beauty Brand

Murgatroyd has been growing her beauty brand, Peta Jane Beauty. She took home a Beauty Award in early 2022.

“Let’s WORK!!!” she wrote on Instagram after receiving the award. “Having my own beauty business was a dream when I first moved to Los Angeles. Seeing @petajanebeauty grow and prosper is so fulfilling. This month is extra busy and it’s just the way I want it.”

She added, “I can’t wait to give you guys sneak peeks into our SS22 campaign, it’s gonna be [fire].”

Murgatroyd Sent Her Husband An ‘Almost Goodbye’ Text

Murgatroyd’s husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country, and he was stuck there for over a week.

Murgatroyd opened up to ET about the experience of her husband being in the country when it was invaded.

“To get the phone call and to see him frantically packing his bags trying to get out of the hotel was just like, I had a heart attack nearly,” she told the outlet. “I had to sit myself down and calm down for him. And then the next eight days were life-changing. Absolutely life-changing.”

Murgatroyd said at one point she “literally wrote him a text, almost a goodbye text like if something happened.”

Chmerkovksiy has already returned to Poland to help with relief efforts, and his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy is helping from the United States, running their charity organization, Baranova 27.

Maks has also been assisted by former “Dancing With the Stars” celebrity partner Bethenny Frankel with her BStrong initiative.

When Maks returned home for the first time after being in Ukraine, Murgatroyd shared a lengthy and emotional post about her reunion with her husband and thanked her fans for staying with her through the crisis.

“Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful. Xo,” she wrote in the post.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

