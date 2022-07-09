DWTS Pro Might Be Preparing for Twins

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is considering having twins.

Peta Murgatroyd opened up about her pregnancy struggles in an exclusive interview with People magazine. The ballroom pro shared that she’s had three miscarriages while trying to get pregnant with her second child.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage,” she told the outlet. “I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system.”

After running some tests, Murgatroyd’s doctor informed her that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — a condition that can affect a woman’s chances of having a viable pregnancy. Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy have decided to start IVF and are hoping to give their son Shai a sibling soon.

However, in a new interview, Murgatroyd admitted that she’s considering trying for twins.

Here’s what you need to know:

Murgatroyd Is Hoping for a Girl

Whether or not she decides to try for twins, Mugatroyd knows one thing for sure: She wants to have a daughter. In an interview with Us Weekly, Murgatroyd admitted that she is “still discussing” the idea of having twins with her husband. “That’s a huge difference. Huge,” she admitted.

“I really want a girl … and he’s very much just wanting that bond with one baby. I think we’re both nervous about trying to balance two, with how to kind of share the love and be there for each baby,” she explained.

Regardless of the decision, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are just focused on the process and letting things play out. “I’m very hopeful,” Murgatroyd told the outlet.

She also said that the whole journey has brought her and Chmerkovskiy closer. “When you go through something like that, it’s just an ultimate bonding session. … When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that,” she said.

Murgatroyd Has Been Sharing the IVF Process on Instagram

Since opening up about her miscarriages, Murgatroyd has decided to continue sharing her journey with the world. She has been posting regularly to Instagram, sharing videos giving herself injections and even introducing her followers to her follicles during an ultrasound appointment.

“A very up close and personal ultrasound appointment. Meet my follicles guys,” she captioned a video documenting her doctor’s appointment. During that office visit, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy received some good news.

“You’re making a ton of these follicles,” Murgatroyd’s doctor told her during the ultrasound.

After meeting with the doctor, Murgatroyd spoke with the nurse who told her that she has “11 huge follicles in one ovary and 17 huge follicles in the other.” The next step in the process will be the egg retrieval.

“We gotta get numbers from you everyday,” Dr. Mark Surrey said, telling Murgatroyd that she will need to take it easy for a couple of days. “No exercise, no intercourse,” he told her.

