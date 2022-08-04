Some Fans Confused After Lindsay Arnold Makes ‘Maternity’ Post

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold were left confused after her most recent Instagram video.

Arnold posted a video with text reading “Cusick Family 2020 VS 2022,” but because the photos started with maternity photos from 2020, some fans thought Arnold was announcing another pregnancy before watching the rest of the video.

In the video, Arnold flashes between photos of herself and her husband, Sam Cusick, and updated photos of the two and their daughter, Sage.

Some Thought Arnold Was Announcing a Second Pregnancy

Arnold’s post was a way to look at the difference between 2022 and two years before.

“I can’t believe I get to call these two mine,” she wrote in the post. “I love our little fam so much! … I will cherish these forever.”

Fans were a bit confused by her hashtags and the photos in general.

“I thought this was gonna be a pregnancy announcement,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “When you went on a girl’s trip with the dwts pros and u guys had your pink jackets you were sideways and I saw your belly and then u made a face like whoops and covered your belly quick. I was like awwww she’s pregnant. Lol”

Arnold has not announced a pregnancy, however, and she has posted plenty of full-body pictures and videos in the past weeks, including videos showing her entire midsection, which one fan referred to as “flat and ripped” in the comment section.

Arnold Will Welcome a New Addition to Her Family

Arnold will be welcoming a new addition to her family, though she is not pregnant.

Arnold’s sister, Brynley Arnold, is set to give birth to her baby girl on August 4, 2022.

“Let’s do this baby girl,” Brynley wrote under a photo of herself in the hospital.

Lindsay shared the photo to her own Instagram Stories, writing, “Baby girl is coming!!!!! @brynleyarnold 😍😍😍😍”

Professional dancer Emma Slater commented on Brynley’s post, writing, “Ooooo let’s go Bryn!!!” and “PUSHHHHHHH.”

“yay yay yay!!!!!!!” Lindsay commented on the post.

The Arnold family grew by one in June 2022 as well, when Jensen Arnold gave birth to baby boy, Brooks Joshua.

“Brooks Joshua Hill. 6/22/2022 10:21pm. 6 lbs 19 inches. He’s here, we are both healthy and so happy🥰🥰,” Jensen wrote on Instagram after welcoming her son.

Lindsay took to Instagram to wish her father and her husband both a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to these incredible dads that Sage and I are lucky enough to have in our lives,” she wrote. “Sam and I are beyond blessed for the dads who raised us and continue to love us and our sweet Sagey girl. Sam has so many of their incredible qualities that make him the sweetest, most attentive, loving, and selfless dad to Sage.”

She added, “We just love them all so much!! Here’s to all the awesome dads out there, we appreciate you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: Artem Chigvintsev Celebrates Son Matteo’s Birthday With Rare Photos