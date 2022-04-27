A DWTS Pro Had to Audition For the Show in Secret

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke revealed in a spring 2022 podcast interview that she had to audition for the show on the sly. Find out why the dancer had to sneak around to get on the show.

Cheryl Revealed She Had to Audition For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Behind Her Boyfriend’s Back

On an episode of the “What’s Her Story” podcast, Cheryl was asked about how she got cast on “Dancing With the Stars” and she laughed and regaled the hosts with a really funny story.

Cheryl said of her audition:

I was living in Harlem at the time, 136th and Adam Clayton, to be exact, and I was with my last competitive partner. I had just turned professional and they were going into the second season of 'Dancing With the Stars' and Louis Van Amstel, who is one of the OGs — he was a part of the first season, he danced with Lisa Rinna the second season — he basically requested that [the producers] come and audition me, so they did. They flew to New York and it was the craziest experience because I was doing it kind of behind my partner-slash-boyfriend's back because I was kind of like, 'I don't know if he's gonna like this.' It was kind of an abusive relationship, to be quite honest, and so I didn't know how it was gonna go.

But she said that after she got the call saying the producers wanted her to come to Los Angeles for another round of auditioning, her boyfriend “gave [her] his blessing.”

However, the boyfriend’s blessing may have had an ulterior motive because Cheryl said he was cheating on her.

“He was cheating on me at the time, so basically [‘Dancing With the Stars’] was a good out for him,” said Cheryl, adding, “But thank god. It’s like that ‘Sliding Doors’ movie … if [my boyfriend] would’ve just said, ‘No, let’s work on this’ or ‘let’s focus on our competitive career,’ I would have never said yes [to ‘Dancing With the Stars’].”

Cheryl Said Louis Van Amstel Was a ‘Mentor’ For Her

When asked how pro Louis Van Amstel knew to send the “Dancing With the Stars” producers her way, Cheryl laughed and said, “It’s a small community, girl. Ballroom dancing, it’s a small little world. It’s a little soap opera. We all know of each other.”

But she went on to explain that Louis, who was on “Dancing With the Stars” on and off from season one to season 21, was like a mentor to her.

“Louis has played a significant role as far as a mentor goes in my life,” said Cheryl. “He’s an older professional and he’s been in the business a lot longer and I used to look up to him, so we used to just be friendly.”

She also said that back then, which was in 2005-2006, it “wasn’t easy to find American ballroom dancers,” especially not an Asian woman who is American, so she was something of a novelty for the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

