‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Pro Cast Revealed: Report

It’s that time of year again! ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” will be returning for season 30 on September 20, 2021, and the cast is set to officially be announced on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2021.

Now, that cast has been revealed early by Dance Dish With KB, an insider that often reveals information before it is officially released to the public. The reveal comes just under a week before the official reveal is scheduled.

The professional dancers will join host and executive producer Tyra Banks and judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba.

There Are 7 Women & 8 Men, According to the Insider

There are 15 professional dancers set for the upcoming season, according to Dance Dish With KB.

Here are the professional dancers for season 30:

Men

Val Chmerkovskiy

Pasha Pashkov

Sasha Farber

Brandon Armstrong

Artem Chigvintsev

Gleb Savchenko

Alan Bersten

Women

Cheryl Burke

Jenna Johnson

Britt Stewart

Daniella Karagach

Sharna Burgess

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Witney Carson

According to the insider, there are also two new professional dancers who were hired for the season, but they will not be paired with celebrities this time around. Instead, they will be working on rehearsals, dancing in group numbers and filling in in case of injury, Dance Dish With KB reported.

Some Fans Are Disappointed With the Celebrities Announced

Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and singer and entertainer Jojo Siwa have been announced as celebrity contestants for season 30 ahead of the remaining cast, which will be announced on September 8, 2021 on “Good Morning America.”

When it comes to “Dancing With the Stars,” many fans prefer that the celebrities not have dance backgrounds in order to level the playing field. Obviously, when it comes to Siwa, her history on “Dance Moms” means that is not the case.

In replies to the tweet announcing Siwa on the show, some fans expressed their concerns.

“So someone who rose to fame on a dance show is going to compete against people who have never danced before,” one person replied.

Another wrote, “How is this fair? She is already a professional dancer….”

“Umm, she has been dancing her entire life. Why do you have her as a contestant? That’s so unfair to the others. So glad I stopped watching when you fired Tom and Sharna. Poor decisions!,” another user tweeted.

Siwa will be debuting as part of the first same-sex partnership on “Dancing With the Stars,” as Heavy previously reported.

Fans speculate that Siwa will be paired with Witney Carson or Lindsay Arnold.

The fan reaction to Lee’s joining “Dancing With the Stars” seems overwhelmingly positive, at least on social media.

“She’s 100% gonna win,” one person replied to the tweet announcing Lee’s casting. “Like… zero chance for anyone else unless you literally cast a professional dancer. Though I love Suni so I’m down for this!”

Another wrote, “We will be voting for Suni Olympic champion every week!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on September 20, 2021.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Posts & Deletes First Season