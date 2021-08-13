Fans Predict ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2021 Professional Dancer Lineup

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The official cast list has not been announced, but fans do have ideas about who will be appearing in the ballroom.

A Reddit user posted in r/dancingwiththestars asking people who they thought would return for the upcoming season.

“Regardless of personal preference, who do you predict will be the pro dancer cast?” the post asks. “There’s been threads on who everyone WANTS for the season, but if you had to bet on the cast, who do you think is coming back? Assuming a 12 (?) person cast.”

Plenty of users shared their thoughts in the replies.

Fans Don’t Expect Many Changes

When it comes to the lineup of professional dancers for season 30, many fans don’t see a lot of changes coming.

“Frankly, I don’t anticipate much changes to the pro lineup this season,” one person replied. “And I want all pros back. Nevertheless, I don’t expect all of them to have celebrity partners. Since this is season 30, they most probably will have some group numbers, returning couples, some surprise performances, etc.”

They went on to say they believe Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Britt Stewart, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong and Val Chmerkovskiy are the most likely to return followed by Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater.

Others say they think that it will depend on which of the professional dancers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some replies said they don’t believe that both Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson will be returning for the season, though they do believe at least one of the new moms will be coming back.

Not many of the replies said they believed new professional dancers would be brought in for the upcoming season.

There May Not Be a Live Audience on DWTS Season 30

In a segment on Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 1, 2021, host and executive producer Tyra Banks revealed that the show likely will not have a live audience for the upcoming season due to coronavirus safety concerns. Banks was guest co-hosting the segment.

Season 29 of the show went forward without a live audience, and while there were still live shows, some fans may have missed the atmosphere that comes with having an audience in studio.

In an interview with Heavy, six-time Mirrorball champion and current judge on the show Derek Hough said that he was hoping there would be a live audience for season 30 of the show.

“There’s definitely some really fun projects in the works, but there’s definitely one been confirmed that will be starting in the fall,” Hough told Heavy. “One thing I can say is that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will be back in September and it’s gonna be an amazing huge season that I can’t wait for people to see. It’s gonna be good. I just can’t wait to see if we have an audience!”

Banks has also teased twists and turns in the upcoming season along with more costume changes.

