How A DWTS Pro Made Their Partner Sob in Rehearsal

Find out how “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson made her season 30 partner JoJo Siwa start sobbing in one rehearsal, according to an interview with Jenna on Olivia Jade’s podcast, “Conversations With Olivia Jade.”

Jenna Said She Made JoJo Take Her Baggy Shirt Off & JoJo Started Sobbing





On the podcast, Jenna and season 30 contestant Olivia Jade talked about how much being on “Dancing With the Stars” changes you and Jenna said that she has never seen someone change like JoJo Siwa.

“In other seasons, I’ve been able to help some of my celebrities, my male celebrities, grow, evolve, get better at dancing. But this season, I really saw my efforts help transform JoJo into, I guess, a woman,” said Jenna. “And maybe because I had done something similar, I could relate. I looked at her and saw the 18-year-old me. There was so much potential, so much growth, so many areas to gain confidence and to be accepting and loving of herself.

Jenna went on to say that seeing JoJo’s transformation softened “the blow” of getting second place because she felt like she “had already won.”

“I just saw such an incredible outcome of who she was becoming. I was like, ‘You know what? This the best I could have ever asked for,” said Jenna.

But she said that to get there, there were some bumps along the way — like the time she made JoJo start sobbing when Jenna made her take off her baggy T-shirt.

“One time I made her cry and it was because it was our second week and she was wearing the baggiest shirt and I was like, ‘JoJo, I can’t see your body, you need to take it off,” said Jenna, adding that she knew JoJo had something on underneath her shirt.

“She’s like, ‘I’m not taking it off,’ and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, but I will not dance with you until you take it off.’ Tears. … Full tears, sobbing,” said the pro.

But Jenna said she realized that this was a bigger deal than she thought it would be and she asked JoJo “where is this coming from?” and JoJo revealed it was because she was so insecure about her body.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t like my arms, I don’t like my shoulders, I feel like I’m broader’ and I was like, ‘I wish you could see how actually stunning you are.’ So I grabbed her hand, we walked in front of the mirror, we did some affirmations for a sec, she took off her shirt and we danced. And then literally the next day she came in a crop top and never wore a full baggy shirt ever again,” said Jenna.

Olivia Said Being On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was Life-Changing





After hearing the story about JoJo, Olivia chimed in to say that JoJo will remember that moment “for the rest of her life.”

“This show, it’s really crazy. It does stuff to you!” said Olivia, adding that she was so nervous about going on the show feeling like everyone in America hated her after the college admissions scandal her family was part of.

But after just a couple of days rehearsing with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy (Jenna’s husband), she felt like a whole new person.

“I love this, I love myself, I love waking up and being in my own body and getting to do this. I feel like just from talking to Jo, I feel like she had a similar experience, and I know that has to do with you a lot and I just think it’s amazing,” said Olivia.

Jenna added that oftentimes, younger contestants “are the most fulfilled and gain the most out of the show.”

It does change their life in a sense. I saw it with you, I mean your body changed, I feel like your confidence changed, the way that you carry yourself. I saw that with JoJo, she was like wearing little crop tops at the end and she would never have worn that in week one,” said Jenna.

Indeed, in an interview with “Access Hollywood,” JoJo said that her transition into womanhood on the show was wild.

“You have literally watched my transition into womanhood as I have experienced it,” said JoJo, adding, “There’s a very clear difference in me … Going through ‘Jenna Bootcamp’ every day, I’ve seen changes in my body and I’m liking what I’m seeing and confidence-wise I’m changing too and that’s making me more OK in my own skin. I mean, listen, — transitioning into womanhood is wild, it’s wild, I’ve never shown this much of my body, I’ve never worn anything like this before … it’s empowering.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

