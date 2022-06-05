DWTS Pro Would ‘Gladly’ Return to the Show

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd has gone on record saying she would “gladly” return to the show for one very specific reason. Read on to find out what it is and also what projects she is currently working on.

Peta Said She Would Love to Try for Another Mirrorball Trophy

In an interview with Pop Culture as part of her Peta Jane Beauty press tour, the professional dancer said that she would “gladly” return to “Dancing With the Stars” because she would love another shot at the Mirrorball trophy.

“If they call me, I would gladly put up my hand and say, ‘You know, I want to do that,'” said Peta.

She added that while being asked to judge would be “amazing,” she would actually prefer to return as a pro partner.

“That’s my first love, so I would not want to give that up type of thing,” said Peta. “So yeah, [I’d] hopefully get a good partner and go all the way.”

Peta was a pro on the show on and off from season 13 to season 29, which just aired in the fall of 2020, so she is not that far removed from the show. It is not inconceivable that “Dancing With the Stars” would ask her to come back. She won the Mirrorball trophy twice — in season 14 with professional football player Donald Driver and in season 22 with model Nyle DiMarco, who was the second deaf contestant and first deaf winner of the show (deaf actress Marlee Matlin competed on season six).

Funnily enough, she did say that her favorite partners have been the ones who didn’t “take themselves too seriously,” like comedian Tommy Chong — she said he was a “blast” to have as a partner.

But the ones that are “so focused” on winning the Mirrorball are “tougher” because “it’s a lot of work to keep them in line and keep them focused and have fun still.”

Peta Also Said the Disney Plus Move Was Shocking

When asked about Disney moving “Dancing With the Stars” off of ABC and onto Disney Plus, Peta said she “had no idea” that was on the horizon and it came as a “shock,” but she did add that it’s a “great move” for the show.

“I had no idea that was coming. I kind of have stepped away from that world a little bit, but yeah, I’m happy for them,” said Peta. “I mean, I had no idea, so it was kind of like a shock to me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the first time ever that we’ve moved in all of these years.'”

But she added, “I think that you’ve got to evolve. The show’s been on for what … they’re going on the 31st season or something? So I mean, there’s not many shows that can say that they’ve been on for that long.”

Peta is currently busy getting her Peta Jane Beauty brand off the ground. The company launched with a series of tanning mists and tanning mousses that won Best Self Tanner at the 2022 New You Beauty Awards in early April.

At the time, Peta wrote on Instagram, “WE WON!! Thank you @newyoumedia. It is an absolute honor to win an award for BEST SELF TANNER. All of us at @PetaJaneBeauty are committed to delivering the most exclusive tanning experience to all of you, and we promise that this award is just the beginning of our journey together.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

