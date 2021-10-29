‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Queen Night Songs & Dances Revealed

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is heating up, with less than a month of the season remaining before the winner of the Mirrorball trophy is crowned.

The next episode of the show, which airs on Monday, November 1, is an homage to the rock band Queen, featuring only Queen music for each of the dances, and the celebrities will also wear costumes inspired by the band.

At the end of the night, the judges’ scores from each dance and relay will be added to votes from the audience and ultimately determine the bottom two competitors. Then, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman work together to decide which of the couples is sent home.

Queen Night Songs & Dances

There will be two separate portions of the night this time around, according to the press release.

Here are the songs and dances from the individual portion of the show:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Somebody To Love”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Tango to “Body Language”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to “Another One Bites The Dust”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Quickstep to “Fat Bottomed Girls”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Paso Doble to “We Will Rock You”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “Killer Queen”

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now”

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Foxtrot to “Radio Ga Ga”

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Foxtrot to “You’re My Best Friend”

Here are the relay songs, dances, and competitors:

Jive – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” The Miz and Witney Carson Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Foxtrot – “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Viennese Waltz – “We Are The Champions” Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten Suni Lee and Sasha Farber Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev



‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Schedule

Here’s what the rest of the schedule for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 looks like:

Monday, November 1: Queen Night, one elimination

Monday, November 8: TBD (or Fashion Night), double elimination

Monday, November 15: Semi-Finale, double elimination

Monday, November 22: Finale

The schedule also points to there being one dance per night for all the couples until November 1, when there will be one dance a night plus relay dances.

Then, on November 8, it appears there will be a dance-off, and the “Judges’ redemption” dance where couples take a dance that did not go over well for them earlier in the season and repeat it will take place on November 15 for the semi-finale.

It’s possible that the schedule is still subject to change.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

