Sasha Farber Reveals the Superstar He Wants to See on DWTS Season 31

Sasha Farber has been a dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” since 2012, first as a troupe member and then as a full-time pro.

In 2016, fans even watched as he proposed to then-girlfriend and fellow pro dancer Emma Slater during a live DWTS results show, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Over the years, he has been partnered with everyone from “Jersey Shore’s” Snooki to Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. In fact, Farber’s been partnered with several former Olympic athletes, including controversial figure skater Tonya Harding and gymnasts Simone Biles and Mary Lou Retton.

But when it comes to his dream DWTS partner, Farber is eyeing a superstar singer instead of an Olympic medalist.

Sasha Farber Would Like to See Becky G in the Ballroom

“Dancing with the Stars” dancers like to dream, and Farber is no exception. In an August 2022 post on his Instagram story, the 38-year-old Russian-born dancer shared an image of singer Becky G showing off her dance moves onstage.

“Yessss how cool would it be if [Becky G] did [Dancing with the Stars]?” Farber captioned the pic.

Becky G actually has appeared on the celebrity ballroom competition in the past, but it wasn’t as a celebrity dancer. Early in her career, she turned up on the live DWTS finale to perform the holiday song “Christmas C’mon” with contestant Lindsey Stirling in 2017.

Becky G later took to Twitter to say how much fun she had on the show as she posed with Farber and DWTS cast members. “So much fun performing our song tonight @LindsetStirling/ Thank you for having me @DancingABC!! #DWTS,” she wrote.

Becky G Has a Huge Fan Base & Knows How to Move on the Dance Floor

Becky G’s full name is Rebecca Gomez. She was first discovered as a young singer online back in 2011 and has been gaining fans ever since. According to Us Weekly, the 25-year-old singer now has more than 33 million followers on Instagram, so she’d have a huge fan base for DWTS in the unlikely chance that she’d join the show.

She does know how to dance, though. On Instagram, the “Shower” singer showed off her salsa dancing skills with her soccer player boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget.

Becky G is at the height of her career, so it is doubtful she will make Farber’s wish come true any time soon. Many other big-name musicians have turned DWTS down in the past.

In 2011, singer Queen Latifah tweeted, “No truth to the rumors of me doing Dancing With the Stars, Love the show though so I’ll be watching just like you!”

That same year, parody singer Weird Al Yankovic told Billboard that he was also approached to join the celebrity ballroom competition but he turned the offer down flat.

“They asked me, and I said no,” Yankovic revealed. “It’s not my thing, you know? It wouldn’t be a pleasant experience for me. I’m frankly not a big fan of reality TV — I know there’s a zillion people who watch the show, and it would probably be ‘good for my career,’ but I don’t know, it’s just not my thing.”

And pop icon Britney Spears reportedly turned down a request just to show up in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom. According to OK magazine, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer nixed an offer from host/producer Tyra Banks to appear as a guest on a Britney Spears theme night last year.

