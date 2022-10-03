DWTS Elimination: Who Was Sent Home Tonight 10/3/2022?

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its third celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 31 on Monday, October 3.

The 16 season 31 couples each performed a dance in front of judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli in the hopes of earning high scores from the judges and votes from the viewers.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for tonight’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars” below. Do not read if you do not want the episode that aired on Monday, October 3, 2022 spoiled for you.

Going into the elimination, the top of the leaderboard was once again occupied by Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. AT the bottom were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.

Read on to learn who was eliminated from the competition.

Which Couple Was Sent Home?

Ultimately, the bottom two couples were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke and Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. The judges chose to save Cheryl Burke and Sam Champion, meaning Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel got sent home.

This is what the leaderboard looked like going into the end of the night:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: 33 out of 40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: 33 out of 40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: 33 out of 40

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: 32 out of 40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: 31 out of 40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: 30 out of 40

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr: 29 out of 40

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: 29 out of 40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: 28 out of 40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: 27 out of 40

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: 26 out of 40

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: 25 out of 40

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel: 24 out of 40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: 23 out of 40

What Dances Were Performed Tonight?

