DWTS Elimination: Who Was Sent Home Tonight 10/3/2022?

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its third celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 31 on Monday, October 3.
The 16 season 31 couples each performed a dance in front of judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli in the hopes of earning high scores from the judges and votes from the viewers.
SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for tonight’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars” below. Do not read if you do not want the episode that aired on Monday, October 3, 2022 spoiled for you.
Going into the elimination, the top of the leaderboard was once again occupied by Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. AT the bottom were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.
Read on to learn who was eliminated from the competition.
Which Couple Was Sent Home?
Ultimately, the bottom two couples were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke and Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. The judges chose to save Cheryl Burke and Sam Champion, meaning Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel got sent home.
This is what the leaderboard looked like going into the end of the night:
- Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: 33 out of 40
- Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: 33 out of 40
- Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: 33 out of 40
- Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: 32 out of 40
- Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: 31 out of 40
- Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: 30 out of 40
- Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr: 29 out of 40
- Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: 29 out of 40
- Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: 28 out of 40
- Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: 27 out of 40
- Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: 26 out of 40
- Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: 25 out of 40
- Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel: 24 out of 40
- Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: 23 out of 40
What Dances Were Performed Tonight?
Here are the dances that were performed on James Bond Night:
- Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for pro Daniella Karagach) danced the Argentine Tango to “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith from the movie Spectre.
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber danced the Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson danced the Tango to “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke danced the Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco from Spectre
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas danced the Rumba to “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev danced the Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys from Quantum of Solace
- Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten danced the Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater performed a Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell from Casino Royale
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart performed a Rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki performed a Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones
- Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel danced the Rumba to “Diamonds are Forever” by Shirley Bassey
- Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced the Rumba to “GoldenEye” by Tina Turner
- Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong danced the Rumba “License to Kill” by Gladys Knight
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Cha Cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna.