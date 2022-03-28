DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Talks Wedding to Brian Austin Green: ‘I Want It’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess and boyfriend Brian Austin Green have no set plans to head down the aisle anytime soon.

Burgess spoke with Us Weekly about the possibility of marriage between the couple. They recently announced that they’re expecting their first child together in July of 2022.

“We just allow things to flow,” she told the outlet. “It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about [marriage and] what type of weddings we like.

Burgess Says She & Green Are ‘Endgame’

Burgess told Us Weekly that she does not see a breakup in the couple’s future.

“There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she said. “So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’… It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

Burgess also said that she sees “no need” to be engaged to “know that I’m gonna be loved and supported by this man and so will our child.”

She said that they are happy together and she feels secure in the relationship.

“Don’t get me wrong: I want it, but I don’t need to have it before the baby. I think, ‘Let’s enjoy this,'” Burgess concluded.

Burgess Does Not Like Being Compared to Her Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife

Burgess did a question and answer session on her Instagram Stories on March 7, 2022, and in it, she received a question about following in Megan Fox’s footsteps. Fox and Green were previously married, and they got divorced in 2021.

Burgess took her time in responding to the fan’s question.

“Normally I wouldn’t answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partner’s ex,” she said. “Or to other women in general. That’s because society has made out that we are a b****y and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has.”

She said that women are “measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else.”

Burgess also said she does not “deal with following in Megan Fox’s footsteps.”

“She is her own self and an amazing woman,” she wrote. “As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps’ of your partners X is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyone footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”

She said that women are “powerful creatures” who should not “tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

