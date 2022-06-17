Fans Are ‘So Excited’ After DWTS Alum’s Announcement

Olympic Champion and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Simone Biles joined what she called a “very unique club” in 2022.

The athlete is now officially a Wheaties Champion.

“I’m honored to share with you that I’m joining a very unique club in landing my first Wheaties box,” she said in the Instagram announcement video, holding up the box with her face on it. “And it’s especially exciting for me that my Wheaties box is part of the Century Collection series.”

The series, according to Biles, includes Muhammed Ali and Michael Jordan.

“I’m thrilled to be on the third and final box of this series,” Biles said. “Proudly representing today’s athletes and what it means to be a Wheaties champion.”

Biles Said Wheaties Features Athletes Who Go ‘Above and Beyond Their Sports’

In the announcement video, Biles said that Wheaties has featured athletes that represent generations, including those who have gone above and beyond.

“Growing up, I looked up to Dominique Dawes and Serena Williams,” she said. “It’s always important to see someone that looks like you succeeding, and to share the title of Wheaties Champion with them means the world to me.”

She encouraged everyone to “be the best version of themselves” and to follow their dreams.

Fans and friends took to the Instagram comment section to congratulate Biles.

“YESSSSS!” fellow Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin wrote. “WELCOME TO THE CLUB”

Another wrote, “So excited for you and I love your shirt.”

Biles Has Set a Wedding Date

Biles is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple got engaged in 2021, and they’ve been open about their wedding planning process

They are also working on having a house built at the same time.

On May 29, 2022, Biles announced in her Instagram Stories and on her Instagram feed that they’d officially set a date and chosen a venue, though she did not say when or where they’d be tying the knot.

“One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens,” she wrote in the post.

In April 2022, Biles shared with People that she couldn’t wait to bring her wedding vision to life.

“Right now, wedding planning is going good,” she said at the time. “I feel like I’ve only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that’s a really big decision.”

She said that she was planning to bring her “vision to life” and that her wedding would be “next year,” meaning 2023.

She also has multiple dresses for the day.

Biles was a contestant on season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which aired in 2017. She was partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber, and the pair made it all the way to the finale before finishing in 4th place overall on the season. She was the fifth Olympic gymnast to compete on the show, following Nastia Liukin, Laurie Hernandez, Alexandra Raisman, and Shawn Johnson.

Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee competed on season 30 of the ballroom dance competition, also alongside Sasha Farber.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

