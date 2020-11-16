Should Skai Jackson Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’? Fans Weigh In

Tonight marks the penultimate episode of Dancing With the Stars season 29, and there are only a handful of teams left in the running for the mirrorball trophy.

Actress Skai Jackson and her professional dance partner Brandon are one of those couples, but fans don’t believe Jackson will take home the trophy.

On a recent Facebook post, fans spoke up about whether or not they thought Jackson could win, with the majority of fans leaning toward no. Fans on Twitter, however, seem to adore Jackson.

It’s important to not underestimate Skai Jackson’s fanbase, though, as they’ve been showing up and voting for her for the entire season so far, and that likely won’t stop for the semi-finals and even for the finale.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Jackson’s Chances of Winning ‘DWTS’

Many fans on a recent Facebook post believe that Skai will not win, pointing to the other dancers being better in the ballroom than she is. Many viewers said they believed that she has improved throughout the competition, however.

“Skai is good! but needs maturity for some of the dances, I’m favoring for Justina,” one fan wrote.

Others also touched on maturity in their responses to the question. One viewer wrote, “I’m sorry. But it’s a no from me. She’s too immature, dance wise, to be a winner. I’m pulling for Nev and Johnny.”

Another believed wholeheartedly that Skai may emerge as the winner, writing “Absolutely! You sure can see why she’s a star. She’s a class act and she’s just a kid still.”

“Ugh, I hope not,” one person wrote about Skai’s chances of winning. “I’m not sure it’s dancing talent for your partner to throw you all around. I’m glad they got called out for that a couple weeks ago.”

“I hope not. Not nearly as graceful as some of the older contestants,” one person commented.

Another disagreed, writing, “I want Skai to win. She is a fantastic dancer when she came on DWTS. Skai learned the steps and it took a lot of practice to learn them all. Alan and Skai are great partners and praying that they get a perfect score.”

Plenty of fans said they would love if Skai pulled off the win, but they didn’t believe that she would ultimately pull through.

“I hope so but my guess is probably not. It’ll more than likely be Nev or Kaitlin,” one person wrote.

Jackson’s Fans on Twitter Call for Voting During the Semi-Finals

Ahead of the second-to-last episode of the season, fans took to Twitter to encourage people to go vote for her during the episode.

“Please vote for Alan and Skai tonight,” one tweet read.

Another person wrote, “If you see this vote for Skai and Alan tonight :))) #dwts”

Jackson shared a video of her and her partner on her Instagram, writing, “I’m probably gonna get on y’alls nerves, but it’s the semifinals tonight…2 people go home. Please don’t let it be me. I’ll be back in a little while ;) #TeamReachForTheSkai”

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays on ABC.

