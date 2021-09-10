Olympian & DWTS Champ Sky Brown Partners With CLIF Kid

Skateboarder Sky Brown is just 13 years old, but she has packed more into those 13 years than most people pack in a lifetime. She most recently represented Great Britain at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games where she won a bronze medal in skateboarding, making her Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medalist ever.

In 2018, Brown competed on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” alongside professional dancer JT Church with Alan Bersten acting as their coach and mentor — and they danced all the way to first place and the Mirrorball Trophy.

Now Brown is partnering with CLIF Kid for a “Sky Is the Limit” campaign to “boost back-to-school confidence by sponsoring kids everywhere,” according to the press release.

Every Wednesday in September, you can enter to win a limited number of “sponsorship packs” at CLIFKidSkyIsTheLimit.com. In an interview, Brown spoke with Heavy about the campaign, her Olympic experience, and if she would ever want to try her hand at “Dancing With the Stars” adult edition.

Brown and CLIF Want to Encourage Kids to Be Active

When asked about getting involved in the CLIF campaign, Brown said she hopes to inspire kids to be active and participate in sports — and not let anything stand in their way.

“CLIF is trying to get all kids to have more confidence as they go back to school, to keep them active and stay in sports. I love this campaign because I want kids to know that they can do anything that they put their mind to, and nothing can stop them,” said Brown.

She added, “CLIF made a really cool ‘Sky’ sticker that I hope kids will use on their school supplies. I’m excited. … It was so cool to be on a zBar. I love zBars and it’s really fun to see so many people post about them from so many different stores!”

Fresh off her medal at the 2021 Tokyo games, Brown is already gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

“I had so much fun. It was so cool to see all my friends from around the world that I never really get to see. I can’t wait until Paris!” said Brown.

But skateboarding is not her only passion. Like any teenager, she has a ton of other interests as well.

“I do a lot outside of skating too. I surf whenever the waves are good and I hope I can start competing more in surfing. I also love to dance, sing, act. I think there will be a lot between now and Paris,” said the skateboarder.

During her Olympic run, Brown’s former “Dancing With the Stars” coach Alan Bersten was all over social media congratulating her on her accomplishments — and she said his support was awesome.

“Alan is one of my best friends, I love him!” said Brown. “We talk all the time.”

When asked how different ballroom dancing was from skateboarding, Brown said it was a really fun experience and she would love to go back.

“I love to dance, so it was really fun to have professional training and to get to do it on stage. I wish I could do [‘Dancing With the Stars’] the adults’ version!” said Brown.

So, would she want Berstern as her partner?

“I would love for Alan to be part of the process,” said Brown.

Ooh! Maybe there’s another pro she would have her eye on for a partner. But either way, “Dancing With the Stars” better keep an eye on her for their upcoming seasons. We would love to see her back in the ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

