Celebrities Fans Want to See on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2022

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have already begun looking forward to season 31 of the show, which will likely air in the fall of 2022.

The season is set to be another monumental one for the show if it does air. There have been reports that Tyra Banks may be replaced and that executives are looking for “A-List” stars and “household names” to be present in the ballroom, the possibilities are endless.

Read on to learn about who fans want to see in the ballroom in 2022.

Fans Want ‘Survivor’ Contestants on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In early April 2022, fans took to Reddit to share which contestants from the CBS reality show “Survivor” that they’d like to see in the ballroom this season.

“I have kind of always wanted to see a past Survivor contestant on Dancing With the Stars. Someone like Boston Rob Mariano or Sandra [Diaz]. Who else from Survivor would you like to see show up on DWTS?”

Mariano has been on “Survivor” through multiple seasons, as has self-proclaimed “Queen” Diaz.

“Boston Rob would be the best but I’d also say Tyson [Apostol],” one person replied.

Another person said they’d like to see “Survivor” winner Ethan Zohn on the show, and one reply said they’d like seeing Parvati Shallow on the show as well.

“I’d throw Malcolm [Freberg], Ozzy [Lusth,] Boston Rob, Jonathan Penner, Parvati, Corinne (yeah I know she’s not popular, but she definitely wouldn’t be shy about speaking her mind), Tony [Vlachos], Kelley Wentworth, Aubry [Bracco], Cirie [Fields]. Assuming he holds up to his current edit I’d love to see Jonathan from this current season,” another comment reads.

Others said they’d love to see the host of “Survivor,” Jeff Probst, compete in the ballroom.

On a separate Reddit thread, fans asked to see Joanna and Clea from the show “The Home Edit” on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Fans Want To See More Big-Name Celebrities

In a Reddit thread where fans shared cast predictions, some called out certain celebrities who they think will be in the ballroom.

The original post outlines some celebrities based on “who makes the news and their fame level.” They went on to list Sara Haines, Liza Koshy, Miranda Cosgrove, Jordan Turpin, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jamie Lynn Spears, Todrick Hall, and a Bachelor Nation contestant.

One reply agreed that Jamie Lynn Spears could be on the show, but they added, “I would like to see Omarion or Chris Kirkpatrick” and possibly someone from the show “Boy Meets World.”

When it comes to gymnasts, one fan thinks that McKayla Maroney will be on the show, as Simone Biles was a previous contestant.

“Jennifer Love Hewitt is a regular on 911 on NBC and it would be difficult working around her schedule I think,” one person wrote. “I could see Shaun White doing it particularly with his gf being good friends with Julianne. Could definitely see Jamie Lynn being on – definite controversy there. I sthis season we get Sarah Michelle Gellar who has been spotted in the audience before.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

