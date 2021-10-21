‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Criticize Show For Season 30 Format, Theme Nights

Fans of ABC’s ballroom dance competition show “Dancing With the Stars” have had mixed reactions to the season 30 episodes that have aired so far, especially when it comes to the number of theme nights the competition has had.

As of the episode that aired on Monday, October 18, 2021, the season has included theme nights revolving around Dinsey Heroes, Disney Villains, Britney Spears and Grease, and there are more themed episodes to come if the pattern holds.

While the professional dancers, celebrities, host and judges seem to enjoy dressing up and preparing for the themed competition nights, some fans think that all the themes actually take away from the core of the competition.

Fans Want More Focus On Contestants

Can they please stop with the theme nights!! Some of that music is not made for ballroom dancing. It’s not fair to the pros or the contestants. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/pl3QrRimBu — Porterhouse1974 (@Porterhouse1974) October 19, 2021

Some fans think there have been too many theme nights during season 30.

One person took to Reddit to share a post titled, “Theme Nights are a bit excessive this year,” and say that they thought it was keeping the contestants from being able to open up and connect with the audience since they’ll have to continue to talk about the themes instead.

“I totally agree,” one person responded to the thread. “I feel like they are trying to market the show to…someone?… but I’m not sure who, cause I don’t think it’s the long term watchers. The show used to be about the dancing and the contestant’s journeys with their partners, but now it’s about how the current theme relates to them.”

Another wrote, “I hate theme nights. Bc we’re missing the authentic latin & ballroom feel for dancers. They’re wearing over-the-top outfits and fitting certain characters that don’t even go with the dance style in general. I hate them.”

Some fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.

“Can they please stop with the theme nights!! Some of that music is not for ballroom dancing. It’s not fair to the pros or the contestants,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “#DWTS kinda annoy me with these theme nights.”

One theme, in particular, that some fans would like to come back is that of “Most Memorable Year,” where the contestants are able to talk about their most memorable year and choose a song from that year.

“Most Memorable Year was arguably one of the best, if not THE BEST night of DWTS. I remember seasons where I was full on bawling to some of their stories. Ugh, I miss the old DWTS format so much,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Unfortunately for fans, there are more theme nights on the way for the rest of season 30.

The Season 30 Schedule Continues Including Theme Nights

#Dwts kinda annoy me with these theme nights. — jazz (@dancingbballgal) October 19, 2021

If the schedule does not change, here’s what the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” season looks like.

Monday, October 25: Horror Night, one elimination

Monday, November 1: Queen Night, one elimination

Monday, November 8: TBD (or Fashion Night), double elimination

Monday, November 15: Semi-Finale, double elimination

Monday, November 22: Finale

The schedule also points to there being one dance per night for all the couples until November 1, when there will be one dance a night plus relay dances.

Then, on November 8, it appears there will be a dance-off, and the “Judges’ redemption” dance where couples take a dance that did not go over well for them earlier in the season and repeat it will take place on November 15 for the semi-finale.

It’s possible that the schedule is still subject to change.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live on ABC.

