Tom Bergeron Remembers Gilbert Gottfried

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried died on April l2 at the age of 67 “after a long illness.” He was a frequent guest on “Hollywood Squares” in the late 1990s and early 2000s and a favorite guest of its host Tom Bergeron, who took to Instagram to remember his late friend.

Tom Bergeron Said Gilbert Gottfried Was His Favorite Guest

In his first post about Gottfried’s death, the former “Dancing With the Stars” host simply wrote, “No words” with a grieving emoji. In a follow-up post, Bergeron reminisced about their time on “Hollywood Squares.”

Bergeron wrote:

Whenever I’m asked who was my favorite guest during my years hosting “Hollywood Squares,” the answer is always the same; @realgilbert. Click the link near my profile pic for an example of why… #RIP

The link is a clip from “Hollywood Squares” where the two contestants repeatedly have to choose Gottfried for the winning symbol and he keeps giving the right or wrong answers and the contestants keep disagreeing or agreeing and no one can win the game and Gottfried keeps shouting, “YOU FOOL!” every time they get it wrong. Everyone just keeps laughing harder and harder as the game drags on and on and on.

Watch the sequence below:





Hollywood Squares – YOU FOOL! (Part 2/2) Part 2 of the epic episode of Hollywood Squares 2009-10-16T05:27:59Z

Bergeron Has Honored Several Friends Who Have Died Recently

In an Instagram post, Gottfried’s family announced his death, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

Glenn Schwartz, Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist, told NBC News that the official cause of death is Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II. Gottfriend is survived by his wife Dara and their two children, wife Dara, daughter Lily, 14, and son Max, 12.

This is the third comedian friend that Bergeron has lost in recent months. On Twitter, he wrote he was “heartbroken” about losing Gottfried and added, “Too many goodbyes this year.” He was close friends with Bob Saget, who died in January 2022. At the time, Saget posted several clips of Saget to his Instagram, writing, “For my final @afvofficial, I asked my friend for a special favor. Without hesitation he said yes (link to video in bio). I’ll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship.”

He also remembered Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. Bergeron wrote that he has “never been prouder” than when he honored White at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

“@michaellevitt_1 devised a brilliant tribute in the guise of a game of “Password.” A few days later I received flowers from Betty. The thank you note read, in part, ‘You were almost as good as my Allen,’ referring to her late husband (and “Password” host) Allen Ludden. I’ve never been prouder of a thank you note, either,” wrote Bergeron.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

