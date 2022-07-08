Tom Bergeron Dishes the Dirt on Secret DWTS Parties

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron recently revealed that he used to host parties for the cast and crew that fans did not know about and they sound like they were quite the events.

Here is what Bergeron revealed about the parties, including which cast member refused to come.

Bergeron Said the Parties Are ‘One of The Things I Miss Most’

On an episode of Vicki Abelson’s podcast “Game Changers,” Bergeron said that his time on “Dancing With the Stars” was “with rare exceptions … always fun,” and one of the things he misses most were the parties he used to throw about midway through a season.

“I would throw parties for the staff, cast and crew, midseason parties, because as you know, on any big production, different departments rarely get to interact because they’re all off … doing our own things. All of those things have to come together to make the show, but whole season would go by and people wouldn’t know who that person is … so I would do these midseason parties and there were no plus-ones allowed, it was just us,” said Bergeron.

When Abelson asked if his wife, Lois, was invited, he said absolutely not. There were no plus-ones and there were no exceptions because he didn’t want any distractions for people.

I wanted that one night every season, midseason, to be completely free of [pressure], so it was just team-building … it was just the team,” said Bergeron.

“The benefit, for me, is that days after these parties I would get the best stories about hangovers and hook-ups, so it paid dividends,” Bergeron added, laughing.

Some People Didn’t Like the No-Plus-One Rule

Bergeron revealed that the people who oftentimes tried to break the “no plus-ones” rule were the stars who thought that he didn’t mean them, but yes, especially them.

“There were no plus-ones. The people that tended to try to break that were the ‘stars’ who thought, ‘Well, he doesn’t mean us.’ Yeah, especially you,” said Bergeron, adding, “Whoever was on the cast that season is part of the team, obviously, so they were all invited, but they couldn’t bring their publicist or manager or agent, none of that. Come by yourself like a grown-up and they can meet you later.”

When asked if anyone specifically tried to break the rule, he revealed that professional tennis player Martina Navratilova, who competed on season 14 with partner Tony Dovolani, tried to bring her partner and Bergeron said no way.

“Martina Navratilova brought her partner and we told her she couldn’t come in. [laughs] I said, you knew no plus-ones. There’s a bar next door, she can wait for you. I was very strict with that,” said Bergeron.

He also revealed that “some of the judges didn’t come because they couldn’t bring a date,” but he wouldn’t name names on that one.

But he said that his goal was to make everyone feel like they were part of the team, from the contestants to the pros to the people making all the magic behind the scenes and the parties usually accomplished exactly that.

“[The parties] did do exactly what I hoped it would do — everybody felt a little bit more part of a bigger team because then they were seeing people … that they hadn’t met previously, so that was all part of the reason I did it,” said the former host.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

