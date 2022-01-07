DWTS Tour Adds Same-Sex Number

“Dancing With the Stars” tour-goers are in for a treat — Gleb Savchenko and Alan Bersten are re-creating one of JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s iconic, groundbreaking routines from season 30 of the show. Read on to find out which one and whether Gleb prefers to dance with Alan or his other frequent tour partner, Emma Slater.

Gleb Savchenko & Alan Bersten Are Performing JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson’s Finale Freestyle

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” during tour rehearsals, Gleb Savchenko and Alan Bersten revealed that they will be performing JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s iconic freestyle to “Born This Way” from the season 30 finale.

“JoJo, I feel like, really broke the barriers on ‘Dancing,'” said Alan, as he and Gleb showed off some moves together.

Gleb later added, “Let’s circle back to your question on who’s my favorite to dance with and I would probably say Alan,” said Gleb, as his frequent tour partner Emma Slater playfully smacked his arm for not saying her.

JoJo and Jenna received a perfect 40 out of 40 during the finale for that freestyle and we cannot wait to see how Gleb and Alan take the routine and make it their own.

Gleb Had Been Pushing For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Have a Same-Sex Pairing Before Season 30

Gleb has previously said he would be interested in dancing in a same-sex pairing on the show. In fact, he wanted to do it in season 29 with figure skater Johnny Weir but the show said no.

In an interview with Mr. Warburton Magazine in early 2021, Gleb revealed that he had been pushing for the show to have a same-sex pairing.

“I can’t wait for this moment! Last season when Johnny Weir got on the show I was like, ‘Johnny, you HAVE to be my partner,’ but they ended up not doing it. They’ve done it before in Australia with Courtney Act and in the UK with Nicola Adams and they were both amazing!” said Savchenko, adding that ballroom does have a “strong male/female dynamic in dance, but if you have two men doing the same thing it would look awesome and be so fascinating.”

“I would love to do it, but it would have to be with the right partner,” concluded the professional dancer.

Well, now he definitely has the right partner in fellow professional dancer Alan Bersten, so we can’t wait to see how the routine turns out.

It sounds like the tour has been a lot of fun so far, with some of the pros having a little fun with Gleb by playing pranks. Plus, fan-favorite contestants season 29 Mirrorball champ Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 30 contestants winner Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen, and Amanda Kloots are joining the tour for various dates and locations.

See the full list of dates and special guests here, plus information about how to purchase tickets. And if you’re curious about the songlist, the “Dancing With the Stars” tour Instagram account released a Spotify playlist previewing the songs, which include “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez, “Love on Top” by Beyonce, “Butter” by BTS, “Freedom Was A Highway” by season 30 contestant Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey, “I Want Love” by Jessie J and many more great hits.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

