Fans ‘So Upset’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘It’s Not the Tyra Show’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are upset with the show after a poster featuring host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro front and center.

The poster, which was shared on Instagram, features Banks and Ribeiro as well as all of the celebrities cast for season 31 of the show, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

“We’re definitely seeing stars! ✨ Catch the incredible season Premiere September 19, streaming LIVE only on @DisneyPlus! 😍,” the Instagram post reads.

Fans Think the Dancers Should be in the Spotlight

In the comment section, some fans replied that they think the dancers should be the ones in the spotlight, not Banks and Ribeiro.

“Still not sure why the poster doesn’t feature the dancers front and center like they used to,” one person commented. “Always trying to make it all about Tyra.”

Another person wrote, “Another season of watching Tyra painfully destroy this show.”

Others were surprised that Banks is still part of the competition show.

“Tyra is still there? That’s reason enough not to watch,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Hopefully they try to tone down… WAY down… Tyra. It’s NOT the Tyra show!!!”

“I really want to watch so bad it hurts but I just can’t get past Tyra Banks,” one person commented on the post. “She is the worst host ever!”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Air Exclusively on Disney+

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to air exclusively on Disney+. Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman are all set to return for the upcoming season, though there are some changes that will be made.

One of the changes includes each episode not having to be exactly two hours long now that the show is airing on a streaming service. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Conrad Green shared that some episodes may run over or under the standard air time.

“In the past, you always had to hit exactly two hours for the show,” he said. “You don’t have to anymore now that we’re on the streamer. There’s not another show immediately following us. It’s not like there’s dead air if we’re a little bit under. The show can run at a slightly more natural pace.”

He added, “The first show is going to be busy. It’s going to be two hours absolutely packed full of people and stories and amazing performances. When we can get into the later shows, we can let it breathe a little bit more, and we can bring back some of the elements that people have really liked, like group dances, team dances, or a dance marathon. Things like that, which are fun ways of seeing how the cast all get to know each other and work with each other and compete in different ways.”

The biggest change for the season is the addition of co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, though, who is a former Mirrorball champion. Season 29 and season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” operated with Tyra Banks taking on hosting duties alone. One of the reasons Ribeiro was brought on, Green revealed, was because there will be no ad breaks for season 31 of the show.

“That coincided with bringing back the skybox, which is the area where all of our celebrities can hang out and talk to Alfonso,” he said.

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.