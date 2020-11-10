‘DWTS’ Fans Slam ‘Thirsty’ Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks has been taking a lot of heat since she took over hosting Dancing With the Stars from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The Monday, November 9 episode did nothing to turn the heat down, as fans thought Banks was using icons night to do a lot of name-dropping.

Banks Accused of Being ‘Thirsty’

Is it just me or is @tyrabanks real thirsty tonight with all the name dropping? @DancingABC #DWTS — Brenda (@brenders_e) November 10, 2020

Each contestant named a musical icon and then performed a dance to one of the icon’s biggest hits. Banks took it upon herself to talk about all of the musical icons like she’s BFFs with them, telling the contestants she was tweeting at them ahead of the show and specifically giving a shout-out to Britney Spears, saying she hoped the pop star was watching.

Fans were not happy with Banks making it all about her. One wrote on Twitter, “Is it just me or is @tyrabanks real thirsty tonight with all the name dropping?”

That’s not the first time Banks has been called out for being “thirsty” either. Back on October 1, a viewer wrote, “Why would you have @tyrabanks as the host? She’s AWFUL and REPULSIVE. She takes away time from the judges so she can put her 2 cents in. She’s so thirsty for the spotlight. She wants to make everything about her. PLEASE REPLACE HER!!!!!!”

Other viewers on November 9 had some similar criticism. One tweeter called her “cringey”, a third said, “I can’t deal with her anymore,” and a fourth called her “unwatchable.”

A lot of fans are calling for her to be fired. They say she’s just not a good fit for Dancing With the Stars and some have even started a petition to get her removed.

In addition to hating on her hosting abilities, fans have also been leveling some harsh critiques at her wardrobe choices. On November 9, Banks dressed like Jennifer Lopez and then Nicki Minaj and fans were not having it.

“Seriously, why do we need 2-3 wardrobe changes by @tyrabanks on this show?! Bring back @Tom_Bergeron he knew how to pace the show, interview the cast and not rush the judges because he didn’t make it all about him. Fix it

@DancingABC she’s stinking up the joint. #dumptyra,” wrote one.

Another wrote a few weeks ago, “Soooo over Tyra hijacking DWTS to try to have a talk show! Those inane questions trying to elict tears and emotion from the dancers! Bring back the professionalism and class of Erin and Tom! Tyra needs to go!!#DumpTyra.”

Incidentally, if you’re looking for all the Banks hate, #DumpTyra is a good place to start.

Erin Andrews Has Nothing But Nice Things To Say

One person who isn’t criticizing Banks is the woman she replaced, Erin Andrews. Or at least, Andrews is keeping her criticism to herself.

In a recent interview, Andrews said that Banks is better than she was at a few things:

“I feel like Tyra’s got that down perfectly, she can nail the smizing and the walking in gowns and heels, so, good for her,” said Andrews.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

