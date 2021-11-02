DWTS Viewers Criticize Tyra Banks For ‘Outing,’ ‘Embarrassing’ Contestant

Being a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” can be grueling in a number of ways, but for season 30 contestant Suni Lee, it was hard on Monday, November 1, 2021 during “Queen” Night for a different reason than usual.

Suni Lee was sick for much of the week leading up to the episode, as was documented on Instagram stories throughout the week. That being said, she still showed up to dance during the episode, which judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli praised.

At the end of the performance, Lee ran off the stage, not even staying to listen to the comments from the judges.

Host Tyra Banks shared that Lee did not have COVID and insinuated that it was stomach issues that were upsetting Lee. She said that they were hoping Lee would be able to return for the next round of the competition.

“Okay, so Suni is feeling better, and hopefully we’re going to see her in the dance in the next round,” Banks said after the break.

Lee did return for the “relay” portion of the night.

Later, Banks straight up asked Lee if she was okay and said that she was throwing up.

“It’s very different and it’s very scary, I’ve never done it before and I was kind of disappointed. I knew if I didn’t come out here [for the relay], I’d be very disappointed in myself,” Suni later said.

Some fans thought Banks gave out too much information, however.

Fans Think Banks Said Too Much

still can’t believe tyra did that 😭like i’m sorry suni that’s so embarrassing #DWTS — 𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔦 ✰ (@marisaidso) November 2, 2021

Some fans think Banks “outed” and “embarrassed” Lee.

“Tyra outing Suni Like that,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “not Tyra fully outing poor Suni like …. #DWTS”

“Tyra telling the whole world Suni had to run to the bathroom my god,” another person tweeted.

Some fans thought that the comments from Banks would embarrass Suni, who has already talked about having issues with self-confidence and having a hard time opening up on the show. The fact that she had to run off the stage on live national television likely did not make her feel more comfortable on such a huge stage.

“I can only imagine how embarrassing that comment from Tyra was … poor Suni #DWTS,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Like, is Tyra trying to maximize Suni’s embarrassment by rehashing this every chance she gets? Why not give us a play by play of what she did when she ran off? There’s literally no reason for her to be mentioning this as much as she is.”

“WHY IS TYRA TELLING THE ENTIRE WORLD THAT SUNI IS RUNNING TO THE TOILET TO SH**?!?!?!?!” yet another exclaimed.

“Still can’t believe Tyra did that like I’m sorry suni that’s so embarrassing #DWTS.”

This video cuts off right before Lee ran off the stage, but it shows her back as she starts to walk off.

Suni Lee & Sasha Farber Had Good Scores

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber still had a good score by the end of the dance. They ended up with three 8s and a 9 from Bruno Tonioli for a total of 33 out of 40. That did not put them at the bottom of the leaderboard for the night because the judges have been hard on each of the contestants.

In fact, some of the judging and scores were so tough that fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the scores that they considered unfair or unequal for the contestants.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam Season 30 Schedule