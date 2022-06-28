Fans Do Not Want Pro Dancer Back for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are expressing their discontent with a dancer saying that they could be returning for the upcoming season of the show.

During season 30 of the show, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy was partnered with influencer Olivia Jade, and during that time, he told fans that he thought he would be retiring after the season was over.

He also spoke about the possibility of retiring on Olivia Jade’s podcast, “Conversations With Olivia Jade.”

When it came to why he was looking to retire, he said there were multiple reasons.

“Babies too, but for me, personally, I just want to continue to grow creatively, I want to produce shows, I want to star on Broadway, I want to star in movies, I want to move on from [the show],” he told Olivia Jade at the time. “We could collaborate together moving forward too, for sure. It doesn’t just have to be on this project, we could facilitate our own project.”

Now, it appears he could be back for the next season of the show.

Chmerkovskiy’s Wife Insinuated He Would Return

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenna Johnson seemed to insinuate that her husband would be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” if he was asked back.

“He is snatched,” she told the outlet. “He’s chiseled and he’s really inspired right now. So I’m like a little like, ‘Okay. Watch out.’ I think he’s really excited for this next season.”

Chmerkovskiy also told Extra that he may be returning for the upcoming season.

“We don’t know the details of [the show] yet,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m back or not, but I’m excited about the show.”

Some Fans Were Unenthusiastic About Chmerkovskiy’s Possible Return

After Johnson’s comments, some fans took to Reddit to talk about the fact that it sounds like Chmerkovskiy will be returning to the show.

“I can’t believe Val is planning to come back Wow now so suddenly he is all excited?” one person wrote. “These miserable and burnt out pros just don’t want to give it up I see… I guess I’m gonna have to skip Val parts just like people skip through Tyra’s.”

The comment also stated that Chmerkovskiy called his coworkers “spineless b****es” during the offseason.

“I think Val has already been forgotten and burnt out,” a comment reads. “I believe he’s the longest oldest pro next to Cheryl? They need to go… they can pair Val with Beyonce and I still wouldn’t vote for that man. I used to love Val too until I read all the horrible stuff he’s done on here.”

Another person thinks Chmerkovskiy has to return to the show because he has no other work in dance.

“I just think he couldn’t find anything else tbh, he’s only done conventions, which every to does, since the end of the DWTS season and some work he was already doing with his studios,” the comment reads.

Another person pointed out, “I belong to a DWTS group on Facebook and it includes a lot of older women who love Val and Gleb and here people seem all over them…lol.”

Fans have also said they’d like Cheryl Burke and Artem Chigvintsev to step away from the show for different reasons.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

