The Ukrainian President Won ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Voiced ‘Paddington’

Did you know that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won the Ukrainian version of “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2006? It’s true — a clip of Zelensky showing off some pretty fancy dance moves has gone viral amid the Russian invasion of his country. Watch it below.

The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Zelensky On ‘Dancing With the Stars’





President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Dancing With the Stars Ukraine in 2006. Zelensky Won DWTS in 2006! The former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy (sometimes spelled Zelenskiy and Zelensky) knows all the moves! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE! Happy moments while we Stand By Ukraine! 2022-02-27T04:24:59Z

In 2006, President Zelensky competed on the Ukrainian version of “Dancing With the Stars,” which in Ukrainian is called “Tantsi z zirkamy.” Zelensky was part of the first season of the show where he was partnered with professional dancer Olena Shoptenko. And they didn’t just compete, they won the whole thing.

A video of his highlights from the series has been going viral online, especially a section that features Zelensky and Shoptenko dancing what looks like an Argentine tango to Sting’s “Shape Of My Heart” — and they are doing it while blindfolded. It’s not hard to see why Zelensky and Shoptenko won — he is a very good dancer.

“I actually fainted tho,” wrote one fan on TikTok, to which a commenter replied, “IS IT HOT IN HERE?!” and the original poster wrote, “MY LIP LITERALLY HAS A BITE MARK ON IT IN THIS TIKTOK.”

Another commenter wrote, “See now, if THIS was the kind of entertainer-turned-president we got, I’d be down.”

On Twitter, one fan wrote, “This guy is unbelievable. If he were a character in a film you would say it’s too far-fetched, yet…”

“This is insane. What kind of cloth is this guy cut from? What am I going to find out about him tomorrow? Absolute badass iconic legend. Wow,” wrote another fan.

Zelensky’s Career As An Entertainer and Politician

If you’re wondering why the president would have time for “Dancing With the Stars,” well, it’s because he was an entertainer long before he was the head of Ukraine.

Zelensky was part of a KVN team, which is a comedy competition in eastern Europe. After his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” he went on to star in a film called “Love in the Big City” and its two sequels, plus the films “Office Romance” and “Our Time.”

In a funny twist, Zelensky later played the role of the president of Ukraine on the television series “Servant of the People,” and a producer from the “Paddington” films confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Zelensky voiced Paddington in the Ukrainian version of the movies.

This was first brought to the public’s attention by one of the stars of “Paddington,” actor Hugh Bonneville, who tweeted, “Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelensky. #PaddingtonBear.”

Zelensky went into politics in 2018 and took office as the president in May 2019. One of his campaign promises was that he would serve only one term as president, according to Deutsch Welle. But his popularity is soaring for the way he has handled the Russian invasion, according to Newsweek, so the Ukrainian people may have something to say about that.

If you’d like to know how you can help the people of Ukraine, “Dancing With the Stars” pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who just returned from being stranded in Ukraine, and his wife Peta Murgatroyd have both pointed to Bethenny Frankel’s B Strong organization, which aids in humanitarian crises around the world. You can donate here.

