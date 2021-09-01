DWTS Alum Welcomes a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” season 22 alum Von Miller, a linebacker for the Denver Broncos. He recently became a first-time father when his ex, Megan Denise, gave birth to their son, Valor. Here’s what you need to know.

Miller Said He was ‘Blown Away’ By the Birth

Valor was born on August 16 and the new parents kept it under wraps for a while, enjoying their time with their new baby. But in a later interview, Miller told CBSN Denver that he was absolutely “blown away” by the labor and delivery process.

“It was a great, great labor, great delivery. I was super impressed by Meg, you know the job she did,” Miller said, adding, “I always knew how hard it was to have a kid, but when you sit there and witness it and see all the things that go into it, like, I was just blown away. I was super impressed by, you know, how strong she was, and how she was just able to just push through all of that stuff.

He also cracked, “I’m scared of needles! You’re having a baby, there’s all types of needles, all types of stuff going on, and she did a great job.”

Miller also said that when the doctors “put him on her chest, he, like, lifted his head up, and I thought, ‘Yeah. Yeah.'”

“You know when people have kids, they’re always like, ‘That’s special. That’s special. But I really thought, like, ‘That’s different, right there,’ because he was still blue and he was trying to lift his head up.”

Miller added that the whole experience was “great” — “to see his face, see him smiling and opening his eyes, all that stuff.”

Miller took time away from training camp and practice to be there for his son’s birth, but he quickly got back into the swing of things for the upcoming NFL season, writing on Instagram that he was focused on making this a great season.

“Taking a ‘Training Camp’ break from all social media platforms to focus on getting a great start to this season,” wrote Miller. “Also I want to focus on my religion, teammates, family, fans, and my mental health. I need all of those things to be the best ‘Von Miller’ I can be! Here’s to a DPOY, CPOY, and Super Bowl Season!!!!! See y’all at the start of the season!”

Miller Is the Latest in a String of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies





Play



Von & Witney's Contemporary – Dancing with the Stars Von Miller and Witney Carson dance the Contemporary to "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins on Dancing with the Stars' Season 22 Memorable Year Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-04-05T02:33:19Z

Miller competed alongside professional dancer Witney Carson on season 22, finishing in 7th/8th place during a double elimination week.

He is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies. Former NFL player Jason Taylor, who was a finalist on season 6, and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy.

Season 8 champ Shawn Johnson recently welcomed her second baby. Season 21 champ Bindi Irwin recently welcomed her first child, as did both season 17 contestant Brant Daugherty and season 19 contestant Sadie Robertson. Season 21 runner-up Nick Carter recently became a new parent for the third time, and so did season 17 contestant Christian Milian. Also, professional dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold each became first-time moms in the past year.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. The first two cast members have already been revealed, with the remaining cast coming on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

