Fans of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Concerned After Social Media Post

Fans of former talk-show host Wendy Williams are concerned for the “Dancing With the Stars” alum after a recent Instagram post on her now-deleted account.

The star seemed to be teasing a new podcast on her social media, which she titled “The Wendy Experience.” She wrote, “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back, trust me,” per Page Six.

She also appears to have posted on a new account under the name of her new podcast.

“When one door closes a LARGER one Opens!” she wrote. “Last Day on SET!”

Fans were concerned about the former talk-show host.

Fans Urged Williams to Take Care of Her Mental Health

According to Page Six, fans flocked to Williams’ comment section to let her know they want her to be healthy.

“I love you Auntie, but trust me we would rather see you all healed up than bringing us the messy gossip,” one comment read. “I personally care more about you than that.”

Another person wrote, “Get well 1st!!! That’s the most important thing.”

Others pointed out that Williams seemed “different.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams was never going to be asked to return for the last episode of her self-titled talk show. At that point, the show had been hosted by Sherri Shepherd for nearly the entire 13th season.

“To put her on as a guest or to do a video message from her would be a disservice to Wendy, who is so much bigger than that,” a producer told the outlet.

The outlet reported that executives on the series “agreed that [Williams] was not in a position to appear on TV.”

Williams Had to Be Reminded Her Show Was Canceled

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams had to be reminded multiple times that her show was canceled. The report also stated that the staff were “freaked out” when Williams had a video call with them.

“She gets on and she starts rambling about ‘I’m really fine, it’s going to be fine,’ and it’s like, ‘What are you saying?'” an insider told the outlet, adding that Williams was “starting not to be coherent.”

Lonnie Burstein, the Debmar-Mercury executive VP of programming, added, “People were sort of freaked out. She was saying things like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait, I’ll be back with you really soon,’ but it was obvious to anyone watching that she was not going to be back really soon.”

Williams has battled health issues for many years. She had Graves’ disease as well as thyroid issues, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus revealed they had to have multiple conversations with the talk-show host about her show’s cancelation. They shared that they told Williams they put off the decision until January or February due to Williams’ lack of communication with them.

When they told her her show would be ending, she asked for clarification, according to the report.

“She said, ‘Well, what’s going to air at 10 o’clock?’ I told her, ‘Sherri’s going to air at 10 o’clock.’ ‘So, can I go on at 11?’ I said, ‘We’d love to work with you, and there are lots of ways and lots of buyers, but you need to come back, and we need to know that you’re OK,” Bernstein recalled of their conversation. “You can’t just call after nine months and say, ‘I’m ready.'”

According to the report, that conversation happened multiple times over four month.

“Each time,” The Hollywood Reporter writes, “according to the pair, Williams appeared to be having the discussion for the first time.”

As late as early 2022, Williams was discussing returning to TV.

“[My] health is very well and I’ve actually had a few appointments,” she said on “Good Morning America.” “I’m 5 7 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old. I’m very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody’s ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and free and ready to do my thing.”

