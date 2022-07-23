DWTS Pro Shares Photo of Herself Crying After Tough Goodbye

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared an emotional photo with fans after saying goodbye to her husband and the couple’s 1-year-old son.

Witney Carson left her home in Utah to travel to Los Angeles for work. The Mirrorball champ shared a video of herself leaving, waving to Carson McAllister and baby Leo from a car outside her house.

“Saying goodbye is really the hardest thing about being a working mom,” Carson captioned a post on her Instagram Stories. In a subsequent post, Carson was visibly upset with tears in her eyes.

Perhaps to get her mind off of leaving her boys, Carson decided to do a Q&A in which she sort of shared why she was traveling to LA.

Carson Was Doing ‘Something Fun’ for DWTS

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will be streaming on Disney+ in the fall of 2022. There have been very few announcements about the show thus far, aside from production confirming that Tyra Banks will continue to be the host and that former Mirrorball champ — and Witney Carson’s former dance partner — Alfonso Ribiero will be joining the cast as co-host.

“I’m super excited. For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show,” Ribiero told People magazine in an article that was published after the July 14, 2022, announcement was made.

The pros for the new season have yet to be confirmed but Carson did say that she was doing something for the show while in LA.

When someone asked Carson where she was going, she responded, “headed to Los Angeles for some fun stuff! Not sure I can say just yet.” In a later video, Carson filmed some outfits and captioned the video, “doing something fun today for season 31.”

Carson Shared a Sweet Video of Her Family

Shortly after leaving home, Carson posted a sweet video of her little family and admitted that she really misses them.

“My people. I’ve only been gone for a few hours but man, do I miss them!!” she captioned the post.

The comments section quickly filled with messages of support for Carson.

“You are so blessed my dear. You are an amazing mom….keep up the good work sweet lady. Enjoy your time away. You’ll be back before you know it. Perfect family,” one person wrote.

“The three of you are just perfect together,” someone else added.

“Oh my goodness, he looks like his Momma in these pics,” a third Instagram user said.

“You have a beautiful family!!!! leo is growing up so fast and has a smile that just lights up!! Take care. Enjoy your summer with your family,” another comment read.

