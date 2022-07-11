Witney Carson Shares Decade-Old Photo & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Witney Carson took part is an internet trend in which you share an older photo and then a more recent one as a sort of then versus now comparison. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro decided to share a picture of her and her hubby Carson McAllister back when they were in high school and then a picture of them more recently — married and with a baby.

Carson shared the post on July 6, 2022.

“This trend has me…” she wrote in the caption, adding some emoji. “I’ve been in love with you since I was 17 years old @carson.mcallister and each day just keeps getting better! I love our life we built together, I’m so grateful,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Loved Seeing Carson’s Trend & Appreciated Her Caption

In Carson’s throwback photo, she was wearing a black and white flannel as she cuddled up to her then-boyfriend. Both she and McAllister had big smiles on their faces in both then and now photos. The more recent photo was taken during the family’s recent trip to Yorktown Beach and included the couple’s 1-year-old son, Leo.

It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section of the post, letting Carson know just how much they loved it.

“I love that you love each other so much,” one comment read.

“Awww. I’ve been in love with my husband since I was 17 too!! Married 24 years now. What a beautiful family and life you are building,” another Instagram user commented.

“I’ve been with my husband since I was 17 too. I’m 52. 3 kids down and we are still madly in love! I wish this precious love for you forever,” echoed another.

“You look exactly the same as you did when you were 17,” someone else said.

“I didn’t realize you had been together that long!!” another person added.

Carson & McAllister Were High School Sweethearts

Carson met her husband when they were just kids. The two grew up in the same area of Utah and eventually fell in love when they were both in high school. The couple attended American Fork High School in Utah and started dating when they were teenagers. In the post that Carson shared, she was 17-years-old and her now-husband was 18-years-old.

After graduation, Carson started dancing and was cast on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Around the same time, McAllister set out on his Mormon mission trip,” according to Life & Style magazine, before heading off the college. The two had a long distance relationship — Carson in Los Angeles and McAllister in Utah — throughout that time period, but managed to stay together.

In 2016, Carson and McAllister got married in Utah. “I’m just excited to start our lives together,” Carson told People magazine at the time.

“She was my dream girl since 7th grade. But she didn’t know I existed until senior year. We became really close friends and kinda started dating. From the second I got to know her, I could tell she was the most loving and understanding girl I’d ever met,” McAllister told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Witney Carson’s Son Leo’s Behavior Dubbed ‘Horrific’