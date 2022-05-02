WATCH: Wynonna Judd Makes First Public Appearance Since Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death

Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022. The news was confirmed by her daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, who released a joint statement shortly after their mom had died.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” Wynonna tweeted.

The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 1, 2022. It was unclear if Wynonna and Ashley would attend the ceremony, given the sudden loss of their mother, but both women were in attendance in Nashville — and both spoke at the podium in honor of their late mom.

Wynonna & Ashley Both Gave Emotional Speeches

The day before her mom died, Wynonna took to Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming Hall of Fame ceremony.

“Can’t think of a better way to be welcomed to our new home at the @officialcmhof than by the fans. Looking forward to seeing your sweet faces along the red carpet on Sunday,” she captioned an Instagram post on April 29, 2022.

It was unclear if Wynonna would still be in attendance, but she was there along with her sister.

The Judds were formally inducted by Ricky Skaggs, and the sisters took the stage together. Upon seeing a plaque dedicated to The Judds, both women became emotional. After Wynonna was given a medal, it was time for the women to speak.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” an emotional Ashley told the audience.

When it was Wynonna’s turn to address the crowd, she explained that she hadn’t prepared anything because she was fully expecting her mom to take the lead on the Hall of Fame speech.

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight ‘cuz I knew mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna said, getting a laugh from the crowd. “I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed,” she added.

Wynonna said that she plans on continuing her career and will keep singing, “because that’s what we do.”

Wynonna Recited Psalm 23 With the Audience in Honor of Her Mom

Toward the end of her speech, Wynonna opened up about her mother’s last few minutes. According to the Tennessean, Naomi, 76, died at 2:20 p.m. outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Wynonna said that she kissed “on the forehead and walked away.”

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant went on to say that she and her family recited Psalm 23 together, and asked that the crowd pray with her in honor of Naomi.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever,” the crowd recited along with Wynonna and Ashley.

This concluded her speech.

