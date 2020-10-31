What Time Do We Turn the Clocks Back Tonight? 10/31/2020

Daylight Saving Time 2020 started back in March and it ends on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 a.m. local time. So set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning or you could just turn them back an hour before you go to bed on Halloween.

Here’s what you need to know about your cell phone clock and the history of Daylight Saving Time, also sometimes known colloquially as Daylight Savings Time.

Your Cell Phone Will Change Automatically

Don’t worry about your cell phone alarm on Sunday morning, November 1. Cell phones automatically adjust for the time change and alarms should ring as planned.

If you need to double-check, you can go into your “date and time” settings — as long as your time zone is correct and you have “automatic date and time” or “automatic time zone” turned on, you’re fine.

Android Central says, “Unless you went into your phone’s settings and switched away from the automatic network time (in which case you already know what to do), you won’t have to do a thing. Your Android will check the network for the correct date and time and switch itself on its own overnight, changing the system time so that things like calendars and alarms will still be right.”

With Daylight Saving Time ending, the sun will now rise an hour earlier because we “fall back” in the autumn. The sun also sets an hour earlier, which means it will get dar, very early now. You can use this sunrise/sunset calculator to find out exactly what time the sun rises and sets in your area once Daylight Saving Time starts.

If You Live in Hawaii or Arizona, Nothing Changes

Hawaii and Arizona are two states that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time, so their times stay the same. There are also several U.S. territories — Guam, Puerto Rico, the North Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa — that do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

In fact, Daylight Saving Time is mostly only observed by North America and Europe. Africa, Asia, and South America do not observe it, by and large, and Australia is pretty split. Worldwide, 75 countries observe Daylight Saving Time.

The History of Daylight Saving Time

A commonly believed myth about Daylight Saving Time is that it has to do with farmers needing more daylight to harvest crops and feed livestock. Actually, farmers do not like Daylight Saving Time. They are some of the biggest proponents of doing away with DST because, as anyone with animals or small children knows, it’s hard for things that don’t understand Daylight Saving Time to adjust their schedules.

DST actually started during World War I as a way to conserve the coal that was used to heat people’s houses. It was repealed after the war ended and later reinstituted for World War II for the same coal-conserving reason. But after World War II, a lot of states started choosing to observe DST independently, which got confusing, so Congress instituted DST for half the year nationwide in 1966.

Future Daylight Saving Time Dates

In 2021, Daylight Saving Time starts on March 14 and ends November 7. In 2022, it starts March 13 and ends November 6, and in 2023, it starts March 12 and ends November 5.

