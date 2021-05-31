Denny’s Memorial Day Hours Open & Menu Specials 2021

Happy Memorial Day! It’s a great day to gather with family and friends, so you’re probably wondering whether Denny’s is open today, Monday, May 31, 2021.

The good news is, Denny’s will be open, according to Country Living.

“Denny’s restaurants will be open,” Country Living reported. “Feed the family with a breakfast, lunch, or dinner family pack.”

Checking your store locator before you head out is always a good idea. You can do that here, and also find additional information like hours, address and phone number. You can even place your order online once you find your nearest Denny’s location.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denny’s Now Has New Melts on the Menu to Try This Memorial Day

One of the newest items on the Denny’s menu is new melts, and you’ll be able to try them in Memorial Day 2021, according to the Denny’s website.

“Denny’s New! Melts are here and they belong in your hand,” Denny’s wrote on its YouTube channel. “Stop in today to try new favorites that are grilled to please like the Nashville Hot Chicken Melt and Big Dipper Melt. See you at Denny’s!”

If you’d like a delicious breakfast, try the Super Slam for only $6.99, the Denny’s website said.

“If you’re hungry and looking for a great deal, Denny’s $6.99 Super Slam is your perfect meal,” the website said. “Enjoy 2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 sausage links, 2 bacon strips and hash browns for just $6.99. See you at Denny’s!”

You can even feed the whole family with a takeout option, the website said. The offer is only available online, Denny’s reported.

“Skip the cooking and feed the whole fam with Denny’s New! Grand Slam Pack featuring 8 pancakes, 8 scrambled eggs, 4 bacon strips, 4 sausage links AND hash browns. Available only at Dennys.com,” the website said.

Denny’s Corporation Recently Added a New Member to Its Board of Directors

Denny’s recently added a new board member, Olu Beck, to its board of directors, according to a Denny’s press release.

“Olu brings a valuable perspective to Denny’s Board,” said Brenda J. Lauderback, Chair of Denny’s Board of Directors, according to the press release. “Her leadership and expertise in consumer-facing businesses combined with her understanding of finance and overall brand building will be critical to the continued success of Denny’s.”

Beck is the founder and chief executive officer of her own boutique management consulting firm, The Beck Group NJ LLC, the press release said, and she brings “more than 25 years of portfolio business management and direct experience driving transformational and strategic growth to her new role.”

“It is an honor to join Denny’s Board and I’m looking forward to helping drive and shape corporate strategy as we emerge from this pandemic and find new and exciting ways to engage with our guests,” she said, according to the press release.

Of the addition of Beck, John Miller, CEO of Denny’s said in the press release, “As we continue to revitalize our brand and position Denny’s for its next chapter of growth, Ms. Beck’s experience driving successful brand transformation and business growth will be an immediate value add to our Board of Directors and shareholders.”

