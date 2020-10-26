Jamie Foxx’s Little Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36

DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx’s little sister has died, as first revealed by the actor on Instagram. She was 36.

Foxx, 52, shared a black-and-white photo of himself with his sister, who suffered from down syndrome, and wrote, “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG0id_ahQCX/

“Anyone who knew my sis, knew that she was a bright light,” Foxx continued. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…”

“well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…

Foxx added, “Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers..”

Foxx Described Loving His Baby Sister at First Sight: ‘We Weren’t Trippin’ On the Fact That She Had Down Syndrome’

Dixon shared a mother with Foxx, Louise Annette Dixon, and her father was George Dixon, who’s the “Blame It” singer’s stepfather. Foxx was 16 years old when his little sister was born, and the Oscar winner described the moment as love at first sight.

“We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome,” he told PEOPLE in November 2011. “We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball.”

Foxx also spoke highly of her dance skills. “I always lose the dance battle,” Foxx continued. “Because she’s got the good moves. One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered,” the actor said. “There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either.”

“You really get the true individual,” Foxx said. “It’s challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She’s a superstar now.”

