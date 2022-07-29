When Will We Know If Anyone Won Tonight’s Mega Millions for July 29, 2022?

Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot for July 29, 2022, is worth an estimated $1.1 billion. With such a historical amount in play, you can guarantee that there will also be an unprecedented number of people playing. When will you be able to find out if anyone won the jackpot? Here’s how to stay updated on whether or not someone won.

It Typically Takes at Least 2 Hours to Know if Anyone Won

Unfortunately, we don’t learn instantaneously if someone won the big Mega Millions jackpot. (And on occasion, it can even be more than one person!)

After the 11 p.m. Eastern drawing, how long it takes to find out if anyone won the jackpot typically depends on how many people played. The larger a jackpot gets, the longer it takes to know the results. So if you were playing back when the jackpot was much smaller, you might have known if anyone won much faster than you would tonight.

And with all the hype surrounding the billion-dollar prize, we could possibly be in for a long wait before we learn the end results.

The Mega Million lottery drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern every Tuesday and Friday. If it takes about two hours after a drawing to find out if anyone won, then this means the results are typically announced between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern. But it could be much later than that. For Tuesday’s lottery, we didn’t find out that no one won until after 1 a.m. Eastern. So you might be better off going to sleep and waiting for the news in the morning, if you have an early day.

Remember: knowing if someone won is not the same as knowing the winning numbers. The winning jackpot numbers are announced during the drawing at 11 p.m. Eastern. After that, however, it takes a while to process all the tickets and find out if anyone in a participating state won the jackpot. But you can know right away if you won the jackpot.

What Is the Quickest Way to Know if Someone Won?

How can you stay updated to know if someone won?

The most reliable and often fastest way is by checking the Mega Millions website. If a winning jackpot ticket was sold, Mega Millions will update its website to show the jackpot is starting over at $20 million.

Until then, Mega Millions’ website will read that the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is “Pending.” If no one wins, then the estimated jackpot will be increased from its current $1.1 billion. So if you check the website and see the estimated jackpot for Tuesday is greater than $1.1 billion, then that means no one won.

Where Should You Go If the Website Crashes?

On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions website crashed shortly after the drawing and it stayed down for quite a while, Heavy reported here.

When Heavy visited, the site read “Error 524: A Timeout occurred.” The error page noted: “The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server.”

Others reported seeing an Error 1016 or “Origin DNS error.” That notice read: “You’ve requested a page on a website that is on the Cloudflare network… Cloudflare is currently unable to resolve your requested domain.”

Others got a 522 error saying the connetion timed out.

In other words, so many people were visiting the site at once that it crashed.

So what if that happens again?

If it does, you can also check the LotteryHUB app and website. In 2014, MegaMillions reported that LotteryHUB was the official app of Powerball and Mega Millions. So that is your best best if the official website is down. LotteryHUB works similarly to the main website and will list results as “pending” when it’s not known if anyone won. It will reset the lottery amount if someone won, and show the increased amount for Tuesday if no one won.

Another app that provides updates is the MMPB app.

How to Win

In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.5 million.

Tonight’s jackpot is worth $1.1 billion. The cash option is $648.2 million (this is how much it’s worth if taken in a lump sum all at once before taxes.) These amounts might change depending on how many people play.

The final awarded jackpot amount often doesn’t exactly match the advertised amount.

Mega Millions explains that this is because

while based on trends and historical patterns, [the totals] are still estimates. When jackpots become extremely large, there are few precedents upon which to base the estimates. Typically, as much as 70% of sales occur on the drawing day, so forecasting precise numbers in advance can be difficult and can be affected by external factors such as the weather. Changes in both sales and the U.S. Treasuries rate explain why the advertised jackpot amounts are always noted as estimates. Historically, actual winning jackpots have come in at levels above, below, and equal to the estimated figures in roughly similar proportions. And regardless of whether a jackpot-winning player chooses the cash value or the annuity option, they receive the available jackpot based on actual sales, which may vary from the estimated jackpot.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup