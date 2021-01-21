Did Anyone Win Tonight’s Powerball on January 20?

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, has reached $730 million. This may not be the largest jackpot in Powerball’s history (which was $1.6 billion in January 2016), but it’s still large enough to change someone’s life. We don’t know yet if anyone won, so when do we find out if someone did?

It Can Take Up to Two Hours or More to Learn if Someone Won Powerball

Do your Powerball numbers add up to a JACKPOT? Check your tickets to see if you get $730 MILLION! 💰💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/hVM2TnyxDr — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) January 21, 2021

The winning numbers are 40 – 53 – 60 – 68 – 69 and a red Powerball of 22.

The Power Play is 3.

It typically takes Powerball about one to two hours to process all the tickets and announce if someone won. Since the drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, it might be 12:30 or 1 a.m. Eastern before we know if someone won. Sometimes it takes even longer until closer to 2 a.m. Eastern. The larger the jackpot becomes, the longer it takes to get in the results because more tickets were sold that need to be processed.

At this time, we don’t know yet if anyone won the Powerball drawing. The Powerball website was down from so many people visiting, but the winning numbers are also available on Twitter and lottery apps.

The jackpot is worth $730 million (or $546 million via the annuity option.) This amount is how much would be won before taxes.

How to Stay Updated on Whether Anyone Won for January 20

How can you stay updated to know if someone won? The easiest way is by watching the official Powerball website. Powerball will update its official website to show the jackpot is starting over at $20 million if at least one person wins. The starting pot is normally $40 million, but it was lowered to $20 million in April 2020 because of the pandemic.

Until we know if someone wins, the Powerball webpage will read “Pending” under the Estimated Jackpot amount or, under the Countdown to Drawing section, it will read “Results pending.” If no one wins, then a new estimated jackpot amount will be posted that will be greater than $730 million.

It’s worth noting that the Powerball website had a few issues today and sometimes there was simply a blank space under the “Next Drawing” section. So if that section is completely blank, then it may be because the site is running slower due to so many people visiting at once.

You can also visit a lottery app to see if the results are still pending. Apps like Lottery Hub and MM & PB will show whether or not results are pending.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

In order to win the Powerball jackpot tonight, you have to match all five white balls in any order, and you have to match the red Powerball number too. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball.

If you only match one of the white balls tonight, you won’t win any money. But if you only match one number and it happens to be the red Powerball, you’ll walk away with $4. Not a lot, but enough to buy yourself a couple more tickets.

