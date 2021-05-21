Dino Don on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Don Lessem and Val Jones took their company, Dino Don, and their products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get one of the investors to invest in the company.

According to the episode synopsis, “A husband and wife from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wow the Sharks with the biggest product ever brought to the tank – life-sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs!”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Dino Don on “Shark Tank”:

1. Dino Don Makes Dinosaur Robots For Zoos and Museums

According to the company’s website, Dino Don makes the “biggest and most accurate dinosaur robots in the world for zoos and museums.”

The founder, Don “Dino Don” Lessem, also writes that he “advised Steven Spielberg on the original Jurassic Park film and to Universal and Disney Theme Parks.

The company also created the Jurassic Park: Fact or Fiction touring exhibit, which, the website claims, raised 3 million dollars for dinosaur research during its tour.

2. The Founder Has a Dinosaur Named After Him

According to the company’s website, the dinosaur named the Lessemsaurus is named after Dino Don himself.

The lessemsaurus was named in 1999 after being found in the Los Colorados Formation of the Ischigualisto-Villa Union Basin in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The dinosaur is around 30 feet long and lived around 210 million years ago, according to Prehistoric Wildlife.

Not only is Dino Don an expert on dinosaurs, though; according to the company’s website, the founder is also an expert on Genghis Khan and has helped to educate 2 million people about the historical figure.

3. Dino Don May Have Spoiled That He Got a Deal

Though the episode has yet to air at the time of writing, Dino Don spoke with Planet Attractions and may have accidentally revealed what happened when he went into the Tank.

“A new version of our robots will be debuting later this year,” he told the outlet. “I can’t go into specifics, but I went on a television show that gives people money, and they gave me the funding to create our new touring exhibition.”

He said that the new products will allow customers to drive through a park, like on a safari.

“It will be a lot of fun to do something that hasn’t been done that way before,” he told the outlet.

4. The Company Allows Renting of Their Exhibits

According to the company website, there is the possibility of renting exhibits from Dino Don.

At the time of writing, exhibits include “Dragons: Mythical Creatures of The World,” Giant Bugs: Nasty & Nice,” “Giant Dinosaurs: How They Got So Big,” “Ice Age Giants,” “T. Rex & Friends,” “The Dinosaurs’ Doom: The End of the Dinosaur World,” and “The Real Genghis Khan: The Greatest Civilizer.”

The exhibits are mostly geared toward museums and theaters, as they are very large.

5. Dino Don Also Has a Podcast & A “Fun With Dinos” Section

The experience with Dino Don doesn’t have to include physically going anywhere, though that is certainly a large part of it.

Dino Don also offers a podcast and a section of the website titled “Fun With Dinos,” which includes plenty of trivia questions and other things to learn about the dinosaurs.

Tune in to “Shark Tank” to see if Dino Don can get a deal from one of the sharks.

The May 21, 2021 episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” is the season finale. The show will return on Fridays in the fall.

