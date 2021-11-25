Dollar Stores’ Black Friday 2021 Hours & Specials

Now that things are winding down from Thanksgiving, you may already be planning your Black Friday shopping. For many people, part of Black Friday shopping includes stopping by Dollar Stores. But when will Dollar Stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar be open for shopping near you? Here are all the details.

Dollar General Stores Are Open for Their Regular Business Hours on Black Friday

Since most Dollar General stores were already open on Thanksgiving, they’ll be open for their regular business hours on Black Friday rather than opening extra early, a representative confirmed with Heavy.

Since store hours can vary by location, you can find your local store’s hours here.

A Dollar General representative shared with Heavy that the stores are offering numerous specials this time of year that you won’t want to miss.

The first round of specials is called “Three Days of Deals” on toys, decor, electronics, beauty, and more.

Dollar General shared: “The three days of deals feature instant savings; buy one, get one deals; 25-50% off select holiday items and more. Download the DG App to discover the deals and make the most of the available savings!”

On Monday, November 29, Dollar General will also have Cyber Monday Deals which include 20% off qualifying items online. You can shop the wide selection of merchandise, from holiday gifts and supplies to everyday essential needs at dg.com.

Then on December 10, you can enjoy one-day holiday deals “with extra savings on food, pajamas, throws, electronics, beauty and more. Stock up on everything comfy and cozy; supplies to whip up favorite holiday meals and treats; holiday makeup and beauty glam items; and electronic gifts and gadgets.”

Dollar General is also offering a season-long discount on toys, offering a 25% off promotion when you spend $75 through December 24 on select items. And through December 3, customers can take part in a toy drive where they donate toys at each Dollar General store to benefit an area toy drive or Marine Toys for Tots.

Finally, you can keep track of specials and earn rewards by enrolling “in available DG Rewards and add(ing) Digital Coupons to an account online or within the DG app to maximize savings.”

You can also use a smartphone to scan merchandise in the store and discover digital coupons for instant savings and see a running total of the cart.

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar Are Also Open Regular Hours on Black Friday

A representative of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open for their normal operating hours on Friday, November 26, rather than opening extra early. Many of their stores were also already open on Thanksgiving too.

Find your nearest Dollar Tree’s hours and information here. You can see Dollar Tree’s weekly ad here. Dollar Tree is offering many holiday-themed items right now in case you want to add to your Christmas decor and do a little extra decorating. These include crafts, decorations, supplies, stockings and more.

You can find your local Family Dollar’s location and hours here. You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. Family Dollar has a holiday gift guide and a holiday toy guide to help you get started on your Christmas decorating and shopping.

