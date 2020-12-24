Are Dollar Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

Merry Christmas! Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your Christmas meal or you’re needing some Christmas gift bags or stocking stuffers, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. So are any Dollar Stores open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, including Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree? This year, Dollar Stores won’t be open on Christmas Day but they will be open on Christmas Eve.

Read on for more details about dollar stores and their Christmas 2020 hours and schedules.

Dollar General on Christmas Eve & Day 2020

Dollar General stores are open on Christmas Eve, but they’re closed on Christmas Day.

A Dollar General corporate representative told Heavy last year that stores are always closed on Christmas Day, but are open on Christmas Eve. Although a representative didn’t reply this year, Country Living reported that a spokesperson confirmed the stores will be closed on Christmas Day this year and open on Christmas Eve.

However, hours may vary by location on Christmas Eve (especially due to pandemic regulations in local regions.) So it’s best to check with your local store before heading over to make sure it’s still open. Local store operating hours may be found on the store locator here.

If Dollar General is your preferred store, then you’ll need to make sure you get there on Christmas Eve for any last-minute shopping.

Dollar Tree on Christmas Eve & Day 2020

Although Dollar Tree locations were sometimes open on Christmas in the past, that’s not the case this year. They will still be open on Christmas Eve.

A representative told Heavy: “Our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores will be closed on December 25, 2020.”

Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go on Christmas Eve and to see what the holiday hours are. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar on Christmas Eve & Day 2020

In the past, Family Dollar stores were sometimes open on Christmas Day, but that’s not the case this year. Family Dollar stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but open on Christmas Eve.

A representative told Heavy: “Our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores will be closed on December 25, 2020.”

You can find your local store’s location and hours here if you’re wanting to visit on Christmas Eve, since hours might vary by location.

Dollar Stores’ News & Specials

Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree have a number of Christmas specials, many of which you can take advantage of on Christmas Day too. So if you want to do a little shopping on the holiday this could be a good place to go on Christmas Eve, before they close.

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here.

In summary, if you’re wanting to shop at any Dollar Store for Christmas this year, you’ll need to go on Christmas Eve. Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree are all going to be closed on Christmas Day 2020.

