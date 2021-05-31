Are Dollar Stores Open on Memorial Day 2021?

It’s Memorial Day 2021 and if you need to drop by a local Dollar Store near you, are they open? Here’s a quick look at the store hours and details for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General on Memorial Day 2021

Dollar General stores will be open for their regular hours on Memorial Day, a representative told Heavy.

Store hours, however, can vary by location. You can see the specific store hours near you on Dollar General’s website here: https://www.dollargeneral.com/store-locator.html.

You can download the Dollar General mobile app here. The app includes a cart calculator, digital coupons, a shopping list that you can create, weekly ads, and DG Go! (a service that lists the best deals in an easy-browsing interface.) You can also use the app to order ahead with DG Pickup.

Dollar General is offering quite a few digital coupons. You can also check out their weekly ad here to learn more about the specials in place today.

Some of Dollar General’s DG Rewards specials for members (which may vary by location) include earning $2.50 for every $10 spent (on your next trip), spending $35 and earning $7 on your next trip, or spending $15 and earning $3 on your next trip.

Dollar Tree on Memorial Day 2021

Dollar Tree stores are open for Memorial Day and operating at their normal hours, a representative confirmed with Heavy. You’ll want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online to double-check what your local stores’ hours are. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here. Their summer lookbook, which is good through July 4, includes specials and ideas themed for the warmer summer months (although specific specials may vary by location.) These include sunglasses, candy, summer-themed signs and decor, summer dinnerware, summer floral arrangements, summer scarves and bandanas, summer candies (like Kool Pops, Sour Patch Freezer Bars, or Italian Ices), sunscreen, Father’s Day themed items like balloons and gifts, tropical vibe supplies (like Tiki Bar essentials, novelty headbands and necklaces, and backyard party supplies), and even 32″ plastic flamingos with metal stands.

Dollar Tree also offers a Value Seekers Blog now with crafts and decor, tips and hacks, recipes, gift ideas, party ideas, teacher ideas, and more.

Family Dollar on Memorial Day 2021

Family Dollar stores are open for Memorial Day and operating at their normal hours, a representative confirmed with Heavy. You’ll want to call your local Family Dollar or look up the hours online to double-check what your local stores’ hours are. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. Some of Family Dollar’s specials, which may vary by location, include, summer cookout supplies, pool-side looks, water toys for the pool, quality dinnerware, summer cookout essentials, outdoor decor, an Igloo cooler, dishcloths and kitchen towels with summer themes, summer tablecloths, insect repellant, kids’ outdoor plastic or inflatable pools, waterslides, water balloon sets, and more.

